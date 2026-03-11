Masimo Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Masimo Group, (“Masimo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MASI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/masimo-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Masimo’s stock price fell $15.98, or 11.8%, to close at $120.02 on May 8, 2024, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following the news on May 7, 2024, that Masimo disclosed receiving a Department of Justice (“DOJ”) subpoena back in February. The government request was “seeking documents and information related to the Company’s Rad-G and Rad-97 products,” which included “information relating to complaints surrounding the products and the Company’s decision to recall select Rad-G products in 2024.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising