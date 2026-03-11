AVANCE Global and We Are All Human Form Partnership

San Diego, CA, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVANCE Global, the global media and business platform accelerating the professional and economic mobility of the Hispanic community, announced a partnership with We Are All Human (WAAH), the advocacy-driven nonprofit recognized by the United Nations’ ECOSOC. The organizations will jointly produce a gala honoring Latino artists during Proximo, AVANCE Global’s annual flagship conference, on September 15, 2026, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.



Proximo convenes corporate executives, entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, and cultural leaders focused on Hispanic economic advancement in the United States. The WAAH Foundation is well known for The Gala, which it produces each Fall in NYC. The event elevates the Hispanic narrative, celebrates Latinos as an incredible economic force, and honors those who have contributed most to our community. The new collaboration will be branded as The Gala at AVANCE Global, uniting two established organizations with aligned missions — accelerating Hispanic leadership, expanding economic opportunity, and strengthening corporate engagement at scale.



“Each year, Claudia Edelman and her team at the We Are All Human produce one of the most elegant, advocacy-driven galas in the country,” said Gary Acosta, Co-Founder of AVANCE Global. “By aligning our platforms during Proximo, we get to support a cause we are both passionate about while providing an extraordinary experience for the Proximo and WAAH Guests.”



“At We Are All Human, we believe narrative drives transformation,” said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder and Executive Chair, We Are All Human. “Partnering with AVANCE Global during Proximo allows us to elevate Hispanic Star and our broader mission on one of the most influential national stages. Together, we are celebrating achievement while building tangible pathways for future generations.”



The Gala at AVANCE Global will be more than just a celebration — it signifies the scale, sophistication, and impact of Hispanic leadership in America. Together, AVANCE Global and We Are All Human seek to increase visibility, foster deeper engagement, and promote ongoing collaboration within the Hispanic leadership community.





About AVANCE Global:

AVANCE Global is an innovative event platform dedicated to advancing the economic empowerment of America's diverse communities. Focused on fostering growth, collaboration, and opportunities, AVANCE Global provides a space for leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to shape the future of economic success.



About We are All Human:

We Are All Human Foundation is a 501(c)(3) advocacy-driven nonprofit, officially recognized by the United Nations' ECOSOC, dedicated to advancing equity, unity, and collective progress. The Foundation's mission is to advocate for every human to be respected and empowered by focusing on our common humanity. Through its flagship Hispanic Star initiative, We Are All Human focuses on accelerating Latino upward mobility in the United States by elevating the narrative, increasing leadership representation and influence, and fostering unity across industries and communities. Founded by Claudia Romo Edelman, a recognized global mobilization expert and catalyst for social change, the organization seeks to reframe Latinos as a vital economic, cultural, and civic force shaping the United States future.





AVANCE Global Press Contact:

press@avanceproximo.com

(619) 719-4801



We Are All Human Press Contact:

Marisa Garcia de Celis

marisa@weareallhuman.org

(510) 220-8135