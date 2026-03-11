Icon Limited Public Company. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Icon Limited Public Company, (“ICON" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ICLR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/icon-limited-public-company. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

ICON’s stock price fell $53.06, or $39.85%, to close at $80.08 per share on February 12, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following the February 12, 2026, disclosure that the Company is conducting an internal investigation “into certain of the Company’s accounting practices and controls, following concerns reported to the Audit Committee through Company management.” ICON noted the probe “primarily focuses on revenue recognition in fiscal years 2023 through 2025,” further stating that it is withdrawing its previous 2025 full-year guidance and is currently unable to communicate its 2025 financial performance “[due] to the ongoing investigation, including a delay of normal quarter and year-end reporting processes.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising