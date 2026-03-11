Donegal® Announces Guidewire Cloud Migration and GenAI Initiatives to Further Modernize Core Insurance Systems

MARIETTA, Pa., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Mutual Insurance Company announced today the next phase of its ongoing technology transformation initiative, which will include the migration of its Guidewire claims, billing, and policy administration systems to the Guidewire Cloud platform.



Launched on the heels of the completion of Donegal’s multi-year policy administration system transformation efforts, this next phase calls for the migration of its claims and billing applications to Guidewire Cloud by early 2027. The migration of the Company’s policy administration system is expected to follow, with projected completion in 2028.

According to Sanjay Pandey, Donegal’s Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, this phased strategy represents a deliberate, risk-managed approach that allows the organization to continue delivering critical business initiatives alongside the cloud transition.

“In 2025, Donegal conducted a detailed and thorough assessment of the benefits of migrating to Guidewire Cloud,” Pandey said. “We determined that this transition will significantly enhance our agility, accelerate time-to-market for new products and enhancements, and reduce the operational cost and complexity associated with maintaining on-premises systems.”

Pandey noted that additional anticipated benefits include enhanced tools and capabilities to better support business users, as well as secure access to a scalable, continuously evolving, industry-leading insurance platform designed to enable long-term growth.

This announcement marks the latest milestone in Donegal’s broader enterprise modernization efforts. Throughout 2025, Donegal advanced its GenAI initiatives through a combination of strategic third-party partnerships and internal development efforts. The Company has taken a disciplined and thoughtful approach, carefully evaluating high-value use cases and adoption opportunities for this transformative technology.

“Donegal has successfully deployed its first GenAI solution into production, with several additional pilot projects nearing completion,” Pandey said. “The insights gained through these early efforts guided our evaluation of the AI capabilities that will be available to us within the Guidewire Cloud platform.”

Currently, Donegal is working to co-develop and launch new GenAI solutions to production as part of its claims system cloud migration.

“These solutions leverage the significant investments Guidewire and other strategic partners are making in GenAI innovations,” Pandey added. “We expect these capabilities to integrate seamlessly into our core systems and workflows, further strengthening our ability to serve policyholders and agents.”

ABOUT Donegal®

Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group, which provides property and casualty insurance products through a network of independent agents in 21 states and across several regions of the U.S. In Texas, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona, business is conducted under the Mountain States Insurance Group name; and in Michigan, business is conducted under the Michigan Insurance name. Headquartered in Marietta, Pa., the Company has been in the insurance business for more than 130 years.

Learn more at donegalgroup.com.

ABOUT Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 43 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers. Guidewire is proud of its unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Guidewire’s marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

Learn more at guidewire.com.