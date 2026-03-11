Hidonix is Now a Defense Company

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hidonix Industries (“Hidonix” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of spatial intelligence, human-centric AI, and integrated robotic systems, today announced the expansion of its operations to focus on defense and mission-critical applications. The Company will focus primarily on advanced deep tech for defense and public safety.

This commitment reflects Hidonix’s strategic evolution from commercial engagements to mission-critical systems deployed in real-world environments. Its spatial intelligence and AI capabilities have been proven in complex, infrastructure-dense, and high-risk environments. The Company will now serve defense operators, emergency response teams, and public safety missions where precision, situational awareness, and reliability are paramount.

“Hidonix is a defense company because that’s where our technology delivers the greatest impact,” said Achille De Pasquale, Founder and CEO of Hidonix. “We solve challenging problems in dynamic environments where information is incomplete and decisions matter. Our technologies enable better human decision-making, provide dependable situational awareness, and perform in environments where accuracy, timing, and clarity are critical.”

Technology Built for Mission-Critical Operators

Hidonix’s defense-first focus builds on its existing strengths in computer vision, spatial awareness, sensing, and robotics. Designed to support a range of defense- and safety-related applications including training, monitoring, threat assessment, and operational awareness, these capabilities are developed with a strong commitment to ethical use, regulatory compliance, and responsible deployment. Technological features include:

Human-Centric AI: Hidonix’s AI systems maintain a “human-in-the-loop” approach across its platforms. Its technologies – which are designed to operate in denied, contested, or hard-to-access environments where conventional systems often fall short – emphasize reliability, resilience, and performance in mission-critical contexts.

Engineering Focus: Hidonix places a strong emphasis on in-house engineering. Both its software and hardware are designed internally, enabling greater security and control, and higher levels of mission assurance. Dual-Use Technology: Hidonix develops dual-use technologies that can support defense, national security, and broader government agencies. Its flagship platform, ION, exemplifies this approach as an AI-powered indoor-outdoor navigation and spatial intelligence system that is already deployed in hospitals, museums, convention centers, and other large private venues.

Hidonix places a strong emphasis on in-house engineering. Both its software and hardware are designed internally, enabling greater security and control, and higher levels of mission assurance. Dual-Use Technology: Hidonix develops dual-use technologies that can support defense, national security, and broader government agencies. Its flagship platform, ION, exemplifies this approach as an AI-powered indoor-outdoor navigation and spatial intelligence system that is already deployed in hospitals, museums, convention centers, and other large private venues.





“Our ability to rapidly integrate cutting-edge technology into deployable products is critical to meeting today’s evolving safety and security challenges,” said Alex Potts, Head of Product Management at Hidonix. “By shortening the path from innovation to real-world deployment, we can address emerging threats as they arise and ensure operators have reliable, mission-ready tools when timing and precision matter most.”

This announcement marks the next phase of Hidonix’s evolution as it aligns its technology roadmap with defense and public safety. In January, the Company unveiled several advancements to its platform at CES, including the next-generation Hido II Rover, two real-time tracking devices, and the ION Content Management System (CMS).

For more information about Hidonix, visit https://hidonix.com/

About Hidonix Industries

Hidonix Industries is a defense and safety engineering company developing mission-critical systems across autonomy, sensing, geolocation, and integrated mission intelligence. The organization operates as a defense-focused architecture builder, delivering deployable technologies for contested, high-security, and high-infrastructure environments. Through its dual-use division, ION, the company extends its sovereign stack into industrial spatial intelligence and robotics integration.

