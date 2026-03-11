Gym Launch and ABC Fitness Forge New Partnership that Delivers Integrated Growth and Technology Support for Gyms, Studios and Health Clubs

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gym Launch , a global leader in business coaching and growth marketing for gym owners and fitness studios, today announces a strategic collaboration with ABC Fitness , the industry-leading provider of software and technology solutions for fitness businesses. Together, the companies are launching an integrated growth model that unites growth marketing and structured business coaching with an enterprise technology backbone, redefining how gyms, studios and health clubs scale profitably.

This new collaboration will offer a comprehensive, all-in-one solution for gym operators, combining Gym Launch’s proven business coaching model and data-driven growth strategies with ABC Fitness's robust, scalable software infrastructure. Gym owners and fitness studios will now benefit from a combined ecosystem that helps them streamline daily operations while driving growth and increasing profitability.

Trusted by more than 30,000 fitness businesses, ABC Fitness provides the infrastructure and data intelligence that power performance – from membership lifecycle management to membership management, class and appointment scheduling, payment processing, automated communications and detailed performance insights – all built to save time, boost member engagement and support sustainable revenue growth.

“Fitness businesses and gym operators are navigating a market that’s more competitive and more operationally complex than ever,” said Mohammed Iqbal, Chief Strategy Officer at ABC Fitness. “ABC Fitness provides the technology infrastructure and data intelligence that power day-to-day operations for fitness businesses of all sizes – from an independent coach to a global franchise operation – but many of these businesses rely on ABC for support in other ways. Together with Gym Launch, we’re connecting growth strategy with execution inside the same ecosystem, which will open doors for our current and new customer’s growth.”

For fitness businesses, this means access to expert advertising services, structured consultancy and coaching that sits directly alongside their technology platform, giving them enterprise-level sophistication without losing their entrepreneurial edge. Coaches gain access to rich data, powerful software that implements a proven profit model, and automated member communication systems that increase retention and maximize lifetime value.

“Gym Launch has spent years perfecting systems, processes and playbooks that drive growth for gyms, fitness studios and health clubs. But there’s only so much you can achieve without the right technology infrastructure,” said Brian Anderson, CEO of Gym Launch. “By combining Gym Launch’s in-house ad agency and coaching expertise with ABC Fitness’s software, we’re able to deliver an all-encompassing solution that gives gym and studio owners the tools and support they need to thrive, no matter their size or stage of growth.”

Key benefits of the new partnership include:

Streamlined operations: Managing memberships, payments and scheduling becomes seamless, allowing gym owners to focus on what matters most: growth.

AI-driven insights: Leveraging AI-powered at-risk member predictions, gym owners can anticipate churn before it happens, optimize retention strategies, and drive measurable revenue growth.

Quality leads and lower cost per lead: Driven by Gym Launch’s in-house ad agency and various tools, gym and studio owners benefit from more leads and a lower cost per lead.

Integrated coaching intelligence: Coaching is no longer separate from operations – it is embedded within the same dashboards and data environment operators use daily.

This collaboration reflects the shift toward integrated solutions within the fitness industry, where technology, data, customer acquisition and strategic coaching come together to help operators grow with confidence and clarity.

About Gym Launch

Founded in 2016 by Alex and Leila Hormozi, Gym Launch is a leading business coaching platform that helps gym owners build profitable, scalable fitness businesses. Since its founding, Gym Launch has helped more than 6,000 gyms across 22+ countries. Gym Launch is known for its hands-on support and data-driven strategies that have created hundreds of million-dollar fitness businesses. Gym Launch helps gym owners implement member acquisition and retention systems that drive rapid client growth while increasing lifetime value, pairing immediate revenue gains with long-term business stability.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the number one technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions, ABC Fitness’s innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members and 30K+ fitness businesses globally, processing over $14 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com.

