United Partners Network and Cyabra Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Brand Protection and Combat Disinformation Across Europe

The alliance brings AI-powered social intelligence to UPN’s agency partners and their clients, equipping European brands with the tools to detect fake narratives, protect reputation, and foster a healthier information environment.

New York, NY, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Partners Network (UPN), one of Europe’s leading independent communications and PR agency networks, and Cyabra, the solution that analyzes actors, behaviors, and content to uncover coordinated digital manipulation, today announced a strategic partnership that will make Cyabra’s disinformation-detection and brand-protection platform available to UPN’s full roster of agency partners and their clients across the continent.

Under the agreement, UPN becomes Cyabra’s authorised reseller across EU markets, enabling communications professionals throughout the network to integrate Cyabra’s real-time social media monitoring, fake-account detection, narrative analysis, and deepfake identification capabilities directly into the strategic counsel they provide to brands, institutions, and public-sector organisations.

Responding to an Urgent Threat

Disinformation has been recognised as the number-one global risk facing society. Organizations worldwide are expected to invest upwards of $500 billion in disinformation security by 2028, according to Gartner. From coordinated bot campaigns that can inflict reputational crises on global brands overnight to state-linked influence operations targeting democratic elections, the threat landscape has never been more complex, or more consequential.

Recent Cyabra investigations illustrate the scale of the challenge. In Poland’s 2025 presidential elections, Cyabra identified that up to 32% of accounts discussing leading candidates on X were fake, with coordinated networks generating over 14,000 engagements and reaching an estimated 15 million potential views. In the corporate sphere, a single controversial advertisement by a major global brand triggered a 24,000% spike in negative content within 48 hours with 28% of the accounts driving the backlash identified as inauthentic, nearly three times the platform average.

What This Means for UPN’s Agency Partners and Their Clients

Through this partnership, every agency within the UPN network will be able to offer clients a new layer of intelligence-driven communications support, including real-time monitoring and alerts across major social platforms such as X, Facebook, TikTok, and more; identification of fake accounts, bot networks, and coordinated inauthentic behaviour; AI-driven sentiment and narrative analysis in over 100 languages; deepfake and AI-generated image detection; and visual link analysis mapping the spread of disinformation campaigns.

“In today’s information environment, reputation management can no longer rely on intuition alone. Brands and institutions need hard evidence about who is shaping the conversation - and whether those voices are even real,” said Maria Bengtsson, Founder of United Partners Network. “Our partnership with Cyabra gives every agency in our network the ability to cut through the noise, identify manufactured narratives before they escalate, and deliver counsel that is grounded in verified social intelligence. It’s a game-changer for our partners and the brands they serve.”

A Shared Mission: Making the World Safer from Disinformation

Beyond commercial value, the partnership is rooted in a shared conviction that the fight against disinformation is a fight for the integrity of public discourse itself. From elections and public health to consumer trust and corporate accountability, inauthentic online activity undermines the foundations of informed decision-making.

“Cyabra was founded with a clear purpose: to make the digital world a more transparent and trustworthy place,” said Dan Brahmy, CEO & Co-founder, Cyabra. “By joining forces with UPN and its network of agencies across Europe, we are extending that mission at scale. Every brand that gains the ability to separate authentic consumer sentiment from manufactured noise is a step toward a healthier information ecosystem for everyone.”

Led by veterans of intelligence and information security, Cyabra’s solution analyses billions of online conversations in real time, providing organisations with the forensic evidence they need to understand, respond to, and get ahead of disinformation threats. The company is already trusted by global corporations, media organisations, governments, and NGOs worldwide.

Looking Ahead

UPN and Cyabra plan to roll out joint training programmes, workshops, and case-study showcases for network agencies in the coming months, ensuring that communications professionals across Europe are fully equipped to leverage the platform’s capabilities on behalf of their clients. The partners will also explore co-created thought leadership on the evolving disinformation landscape and its implications for brand strategy, public affairs, and crisis communications.

Cyabra has entered into a business combination agreement with Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ: TBMC), a blank-check special-purpose acquisition company. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be publicly listed on NASDAQ subject to customary closing conditions.

About Cyabra

Cyabra helps global enterprises and governments restore trust and authenticity when manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors distort what’s real online. The solution analyzes who is operating, how activity is amplified, and how narratives are leveraged, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps teams can act on quickly.

By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

About United Partners Network (UPN)

United Partners Network (UPN) is a global collaboration of independent public relations and communications agencies, founded in 2020 by Bulgarian entrepreneur Maria Gergova-Bengtsson. UPN operates on a client-led, referral-based model, enabling seamless global delivery through trusted local expertise. With partners across more than 65 markets worldwide, UPN helps organisations navigate complex communications challenges with agility, transparency, and impact. UPN grew out of United Partners, one of Bulgaria’s leading independent communications agencies, established in Sofia in 1997. More information: www.united-partners.com

About United Partners

United Partners is an independent marketing and corporate communications agency headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria. Founded in 1997 by Maria Gergova-Bengtsson, it is one of the country’s most recognised independent agencies with nearly three decades of experience. Among its recent recognitions, the agency won the IPRA Golden World Award for Best International PR Campaign for its work with Kyndryl and was ranked among the Top 50 agencies in Europe in 2025 by PRovoke Media. United Partners works with international brands including Diageo. More information: www.united-partners.com

About Trailblazer

Trailblazer is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit: www.trailblazermergercorp.com

