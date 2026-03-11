FormAssembly Announces FormFest 2026, Its Annual Virtual User Conference

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormAssembly , the leading enterprise data collection and automation platform, today announced that its annual virtual user conference, FormFest 2026 , will take place on Wed., March 25. The event will bring together customers, partners, and industry leaders to explore how organizations can move beyond simply collecting data to intentionally designing outcomes. Focused on helping teams maximize their investments in CRM and AI infrastructure, FormFest will feature product insights, best practices, and real-world success stories.

Opening Keynote: Designing the Future of Data Collection

FormFest will kick off on March 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET with the opening keynote, “ Designing the Future of Data Collection .” Featuring an introduction by Cedric Savarese, Founder and CEO of FormAssembly, the session will explore how AI is reshaping data collection and the way people interact with digital workflows.

“The future of data collection is being shaped by AI and evolving expectations around digital experiences,” said Savarese. “We’re focused on two transformative shifts: helping our customers achieve their goals faster through more intelligent and intuitive workflows, and redefining how respondents engage with forms through AI-powered experiences and agents. AI is reshaping both sides of the equation, making data collection more dynamic, more responsive, and more impactful. FormFest is where we explore what that future looks like and how organizations can design for it today.”

Breakout Sessions and Workshops

In addition to the keynote, FormFest includes a full lineup of practical breakout sessions designed to help users improve their knowledge of the FormAssembly platform, including how new innovations like Fai , FormAssembly’s agentic AI assistant, can accelerate build time and reduce manual work. Breakout session topics include AI-powered form and workflow building, advanced integrations, data quality improvement, process modernization, and more.

Additional sessions and workshops include:

Industry-focused sessions addressing advanced use cases and best practices for higher education, nonprofit, and public-sector organizations.

A live customer roundtable, where FormAssembly users will take the virtual stage to discuss data trends in their industries, how they are leveraging the platform, and the future of data collection at their organizations.

A dedicated Partner Program session highlighting the newly updated FormAssembly Partner Program . This session will discuss the revamped program structure, new co-selling and revenue opportunities, and the expanded enablement and marketing support for partners.

Registration

FormFest 2026 registration is now open. Click here to view the full agenda and register for sessions.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is the leading enterprise data collection and automation platform that enables organizations to securely capture, connect, and manage complex data. FormAssembly Atlas provides a modern front door for enterprise data collection, combining human-centric AI for intelligent form creation and workflow automation with deep system integrations in a single, secure solution. Trusted by thousands of organizations across healthcare, higher education, financial services, nonprofit, and the public sector, FormAssembly powers critical data processes for customers, including Amazon, CVS Health, Dell, LendingTree, and Southwest. Learn more at www.formassembly.com .