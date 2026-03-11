Weight Watchers Report Finds Integrated GLP-1 Support Drives Significantly Greater Weight Loss Than Medication Alone

Weight Watchers’ Med+ members who regularly engaged with their GLP-1 Success Program lost up to 61% more body weight in the first month and 29% more in one year, on average, than those who took medication alone.

Med+ members prescribed medication also reported, on average, over 30% more weight loss than select competitors at 12 months.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“Weight Watchers”), the global leader in science-backed weight health, today released a GLP-1 Results Report which finds that individuals who take GLP-1 medications and regularly engage in the Weight Watchers GLP-1 Success Program achieved significantly greater weight loss and better health outcomes than those using medication alone. The Weight Watchers evidence review builds on a growing body of research on long-term weight management. For example, a recent systematic review published in the British Medical Journal found that weight regain commonly occurs after discontinuation of anti-obesity medications, while guidance from the World Health Organization continues to emphasize the role of nutrition, physical activity, and other lifestyle factors in supporting metabolic health.

“GLP-1 medications are transforming obesity care — but a growing body of research is proving that medication alone is not enough to create lasting results,” said Weight Watchers CEO Tara Comonte. “To maximize the impact of these medical breakthroughs, Weight Watchers has established an integrated weight health platform that combines medication with structured nutritional, behavioral, and lifestyle supports. The results speak for themselves: members who pair weight loss medication with Weight Watchers’ GLP-1 Success Program lose up to 61% more weight in the first month and nearly 30% more weight over a year, on average, compared to those who do not engage with our approach. Clearly, GLP-1s work better with Weight Watchers.”

Weight Watchers’ Med+ platform, combined with the GLP-1 Success Program, offers access to board-certified physicians, FDA-approved prescriptions, and lifestyle support to drive better outcomes and create lasting habits that can sustain results over time. Designed to specifically address side effects, nutrition gaps, muscle loss, and plateaus, the program helps members stay consistent with the tools they need for success throughout their GLP-1 journey.

The GLP-1 Results Report also identified benefits beyond the scale. Additional clinical and real-world evidence cited show that Weight Watchers programs are associated with improvements in important health and behavioral measures — including hemoglobin A1c, blood pressure, diet quality, physical activity, and quality of life — that support long-term health and sustainability.

In the Weight Watchers app, members can track nutrition, follow guided fitness and strength-focused movement sessions, connect with others on GLP-1s, access dietitians, and discover easy recipes and meal plans — supporting sustainable weight loss and maintaining muscle. The membership also offers a variety of workshops led by physicians, registered dietitians, and Weight Watchers-trained coaches to help members maximize the impact of their GLP-1s.

The key findings in the GLP-1 Results Report illustrate:

Clinical and Real-World Findings

Weight Watchers Med+ members prescribed GLP-1 medications lost 7.4 pounds in the first four weeks, and reached 21% average weight loss at 12 months and 20.5% average weight loss at 24 months.

Among Weight Watchers Med+ members, those who actively engaged with the GLP-1 Success Program lost 61.3% more body weight after just one month compared with members who did not engage in additional support. The advantage continued over time. Weight Watchers Med+ members who regularly engaged with the GLP-1 Success Program consistently lost more weight than those who did not engage in additional support — with improved outcomes observed at 3, 6, and 12 months, underscoring the value of combining medication with structured lifestyle guidance.

Weight Watchers Med+ members prescribed GLP-1 medications reported, on average, over 30% more body weight loss than select competitors at 12 months.

In one comparative analysis, members achieved 72% greater average weight loss than a cohort receiving compounded GLP-1 medications through Hims & Hers.



Reducing Side Effects and Supporting Sustainability

Nearly 72% of members on the Weight Watchers GLP-1 Success Program reported that the program helped minimize GLP-1 side effects, which can support better adherence and long-term success.

Among members prescribed obesity medication through the Med+ Program, who began treatment with high blood pressure, 87% had normal blood pressure after 12 months.

The GLP-1 Success Program also emphasizes evidence-based nutrition targets like protein, fiber, and hydration, helping to preserve muscle mass, reduce gastrointestinal discomfort, and support adequate nutrient intake during weight loss.



Scalable Impact for the Future of Weight Health

75% of members report improved confidence and quality of life.

71% of members say the program helped them become the healthiest version of themselves.

81% say Weight Watchers has changed their life for the better.



ABOUT WEIGHT WATCHERS

Weight Watchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system built for the GLP-1 era that combines scientific expertise, medication, cutting-edge technology, and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, Weight Watchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions and access to GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has led with science to deliver its members the personalized support they need to reach and sustain their goals. Members can access these solutions directly, or through Weight Watchers for Business’ full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, Weight Watchers offers a proven path forward that is rooted in research, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com.

