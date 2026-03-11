Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Series A Preferred Stock Cash Dividend of $0.75 Per Share

WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP), an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on the outstanding shares of the Company's series A preferred stock.

The dividend is payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 23, 2026.

The Company has been paying quarterly dividends on its Series A Preferred Shares every quarter since January 2020.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO) acquires and operates profitable online businesses across diverse verticals, including marketing, education, and e-commerce and combines those cashflows with a digital asset treasury. Visit www . onfolio.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

