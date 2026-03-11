IO River Introduces the First Security Solution Powered by Check Point Software Designed to Operate Across Multiple CDNs

BOSTON, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, IO River announced the first security solution designed to operate natively and consistently across multiple CDNs, powered by Check Point WAF (formerly CloudGuard WAF). Enabled by IO River’s Multi-Edge architecture and Edge compute capabilities, the solution executes security logic directly where traffic terminates far from the origin, running the same security engine across providers without backhauling traffic, adding latency, or introducing a centralized security tier.

As enterprises adopt Multi-Edge delivery strategies to improve resilience, performance, and cost-efficiency, security has remained anchored to a single-provider model, until today.

For years, security-sensitive organizations across FinTech, eCommerce, gaming, SaaS, and travel and hospitality have faced a forced tradeoff. To improve resilience, teams adopted multi-CDN delivery, but security enforcement remained bound to individual providers. Each CDN ran its own security engine and only saw a subset of traffic, while any attempt to centralize protection required shifting inspection back to the origin or a middle tier. That approach introduced latency, operational complexity, and new points of failure, undermining both performance and security consistency.

That model no longer works. Years of layered third-party dependencies have created a fragile ecosystem, where a single provider failure can cascade across hundreds or thousands of organizations. Recent Cloudflare incidents that caused widespread service disruption across applications and regions have made that risk impossible to ignore. IO River and Check Point remove the tradeoff by separating delivery from security, allowing organizations to choose the best Edge platform for performance, cost-efficiency, and resilience while maintaining one consistent security layer across CDNs.

“As applications move to the Edge, security must follow without adding complexity or locking customers into a single provider,” said Paul Barbosa, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies. “Check Point WAF delivers prevention-first application protection trusted by enterprises worldwide. Through our Open Garden strategy and partnership with IO River, organizations can adopt multi-CDN architectures with confidence while maintaining security, performance, and operational control.”

This capability allows CISOs and CIOs to meet their requirements at the same time. Organizations operating global digital platforms no longer need to choose between strong security controls and high availability. Security teams retain the same level of inspection, traffic visibility, threat detection, and investigation capabilities without downgrading protection or observability.

At the same time, infrastructure and operations teams can adopt Multi-CDN delivery to achieve five-nines availability, eliminate single points of failure, and avoid performance degradation. The result is a single Edge security layer that supports both business resilience and security requirements at global scale.



“Security at the Edge has been tightly coupled to infrastructure for far too long,” said Edward Tsinovoi, co-founder and CEO of IO River. “In a world where tolerance for downtime is nearly zero and the financial and brand impact of outages is enormous, that coupling forces enterprises into impossible tradeoffs. We believe the Edge must be decoupled to move forward. This collaboration with Check Point shows that security can live at the Edge without dictating where or how traffic is delivered, and it sets the foundation for a more resilient, open Edge ecosystem.”

For CISOs, the result is a single, consistent security posture across all Edge providers, with advanced threat detection, low false positives, and protection that adapts to new attack methods without manual tuning. Exposure is reduced during outages and traffic shifts, while security remains enforced uniformly as traffic moves because there is no single point of failure. It’s not just about WAF, this is a full security solution that covers WAF, Bot Mitigation, Zero-Day protection, and Rate Limiting.



“Until now, it simply wasn’t possible to run the same security engine consistently across multiple Edge providers,” said Michael Hakimi, co-founder and CTO of IO River. “Edge environments were never designed for portable, vendor-neutral security at this level. IO River broke that limitation, allowing Edge security to behave predictably everywhere traffic goes, without compromising standards or resilience.”

The announcement also reinforces IO River’s broader architectural principle that infrastructure should not dictate services. As delivery environments become more distributed, security and other Edge services must remain portable, consistent, and independent of underlying networks. This Multi-Edge security solution keeps enforcement intact even during provider degradation, outages, and traffic shifts, demonstrating that decoupled security can operate reliably at real-world scale.

About IO River

IO River is a Multi-Edge platform that enables enterprises to operate multiple Edge providers as a single, unified system. By decoupling infrastructure from services, IO River delivers consistent performance, resilience, security, and observability across global Edge environments.

For more information, visit www.ioriver.io .

