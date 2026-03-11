Lemurian Labs Appoints Java Pioneer Kim Polese to Board, Adds MIT Compiler Leader Saman Amarasinghe as Technical Advisor

Two architects of modern computing join Lemurian Labs to help build AI infrastructure from the ground up

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemurian Labs today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Kim Polese to its Board of Directors and Saman Amarasinghe as Technical Advisor. Together, the appointments underscore the company’s focus on building next-generation AI infrastructure grounded in deep systems expertise, long-term scalability and performance across heterogeneous environments.

“The complexity of AI infrastructure today requires more than incremental improvement,” said Jay Dawani, chief executive officer of Lemurian Labs. “Kim and Saman have each shaped the foundational layers of the modern computing stack. Their perspectives strengthen our ability to build AI systems that are not only powerful, but durable and adaptable as the ecosystem continues to evolve.”

Kim Polese brings decades of experience shaping foundational technology platforms that have influenced the modern computing landscape. She was the founding product manager for the Java programming language at Sun Microsystems, helping guide the development of one of the most widely adopted programming platforms in the world. Earlier in her career, she worked as an applications engineer at IntelliCorp, the first AI company to go public, supporting Fortune 100 enterprises deploying early expert systems.

“While today’s AI tools are evolving at breathtaking speed, the ecosystem is increasingly siloed, with platform dependency challenges of limited interoperability, duplicated development efforts and strategic lock-in,” said Polese. “Lemurian Labs breaks the silos by creating a unifying foundation for interoperability, portability, and scalable innovation across models and infrastructures, reducing costs and freeing up developer time while accelerating the entire industry toward a more open, collaborative, and transformative future.”

Beyond her work at Sun, Polese has co-founded multiple technology companies, including CrowdSmart, Common Good AI, and Marimba, an early IoT platform later acquired by BMC Software. She has also served on the U.S. President’s Innovation and Technology Advisory Committee under President Barack Obama and currently sits on the board of the Long-Term Stock Exchange. At Lemurian Labs, Polese will advise on long-term strategy, ecosystem development, and governance as the company scales its platform and partnerships.

Saman Amarasinghe joins Lemurian Labs with deep expertise in compiler design, performance optimization and advanced computing systems that underpin modern AI workloads. He is the Thomas and Gerd Perkins Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a member of the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). His research has played a central role in shaping the AI compiler landscape, including the development of influential systems such as Halide, TACO, Simit, and Tiramisu, which have helped define how machine learning and high-performance applications are compiled and optimized across diverse hardware architectures.

Earlier in his career, Amarasinghe founded and later sold Deteremina, a security technology company, to VMware and was instrumental in building Sri Lanka’s first internet service provider. At Lemurian Labs, he will serve as Technical Advisor, working closely with the engineering team on compiler design, performance portability and the evolution of the company’s machine learning compiler and runtime technologies.

“The Lemurian team has cleverly combined numerous novel techniques with 40 years of high-performance compiler research, developing a one-of-a-kind machine learning compiler that I believe will be exceptionally capable,” said Amarasinghe. “It has the potential to go far beyond today’s ML stacks, which are often constrained to a narrow set of kernels and limited architectures.”

Together, these appointments reinforce Lemurian Labs’ commitment to building AI infrastructure that delivers performance, portability and long-term adaptability across hardware environments.

About Lemurian Labs

Lemurian Labs has created a universal platform that works across any hardware and spans compiler technology and runtime orchestration. This streamlined, hardware-agnostic approach simplifies AI development, enabling organizations to write code once and deploy it seamlessly across edge, cloud and on-premise environments. By cutting through the complexity of fragmented software ecosystems, Lemurian Labs empowers businesses to build and scale AI efficiently, affordably and responsibly—unlocking the full potential of AI innovation without proprietary constraints. For more information, visit lemurianlabs.com .