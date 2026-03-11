1Kosmos Named Overall, Product and Innovation Leader in KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for Enterprise Passwordless Authentication

ISELIN, N.J., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it has been named an Overall Leader, Product Leader, and Innovation Leader in the 2026 KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass: Passwordless Authentication for Enterprises.

The report recognizes 1Kosmos for “strong product depth, high levels of innovation, and demonstrated market execution,” citing its differentiated focus on identity assurance and device-centric security.

“What separates 1Kosmos in enterprise passwordless authentication is its ability to combine identity-bound verification with strong device trust in a single platform,” said Guillaume Teixeron, Senior Analyst at KuppingerCole. “This approach helps organizations reduce phishing risk, strengthen access controls for workforce and partner scenarios, and modernize authentication without adding operational complexity.”

A full copy of the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass is available here .

“Enterprises are moving beyond simply eliminating passwords, they need verified identity that strengthens security without introducing workforce friction,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “Our platform reduces phishing risk, prevents account takeover, and extends secure access to employees and partners across managed and unmanaged devices. By combining passwordless with device trust and identity assurance, customers can modernize access while improving user experience and reducing identity-related risk.”

Enterprise-Grade Capabilities

The report cites 1Kosmos for the following strengths:

FIDO2-certified authentication platform with strong support for workforce and partner use cases

Integrated identity verification aligned with NIST IAL2/AAL2 for high-assurance onboarding

Adaptive device lifecycle and trust management with posture checks and UEM integration

Broad integration with enterprise IAM, access, and infrastructure environments, including Microsoft Entra ID, Active Directory, VPN, VDI, and legacy application stacks

Standards-based interoperability using SAML, OIDC, and SCIM to integrate passwordless authentication into existing identity and provisioning workflows

Low-code/no-code orchestration for authentication, onboarding, and recovery workflows

Privacy-preserving architecture with decentralized identity storage



KuppingerCole also highlights the platform’s adaptive risk engine, which uses AI to evaluate contextual and behavioral indicators including device posture, location, IP reputation, geo-velocity, and time-based anomalies, enabling dynamic risk scoring and policy-based enforcement such as step-up authentication or transaction signing.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users' personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding , and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

