KOMO Biosciences Grants Research Evaluation License to Syngenta to Explore Precision Genome Modification in Maize

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOMO Biosciences, a developer of non-viral targeted insertion technologies, today announced that it has granted Syngenta, a world leader in agricultural innovation, a Research Evaluation License to assess aspects of KOMO’s proprietary KOMbine™ platform that is designed for precision genome modification in Zea mays (maize).

Under the agreement, Syngenta will evaluate KOMO’s non-viral, integrase-based genome engineering technology for research applications focused on the controlled and predictable introduction of genetic programs into maize genomes. The evaluation will support early-stage studies exploring how precise genomic integration can enable more advanced crop trait development.

KOMO’s platform addresses a core limitation of existing genetic engineering approaches: the inability to reliably and efficiently introduce large or complex genetic payloads into defined genomic locations without relying on viral delivery or nuclease-induced DNA breaks. This challenge is well recognized in therapeutic development and is increasingly important in agriculture as modern traits require coordinated expression of multiple genes with long-term stability.

Maize remains one of the world’s most critical crops, yet improving traits such as stress tolerance, yield stability, and resource efficiency increasingly depend on precise genomic control rather than single-gene edits. KOMO’s integrase-based approach is designed to enable site-specific, programmable genome modification, supporting predictable expression and durable performance across generations.

“This evaluation reflects a broader shift in how genome engineering is evolving,” said Jennifer Manning, Founder and CEO of KOMO Biosciences. “As biological systems become more complex, the question is no longer just whether a gene can be edited, but whether genetic programs can be reliably installed and controlled. KOMO was built to enable that next layer of genome engineering, and we’re excited to see this capability explored in maize and other agricultural systems.”

“At Syngenta, we’re energized by our collaboration with KOMO Biosciences. By combining our deep expertise in plant genetics and trait introgression with KOMO’s cutting-edge technology, we can accelerate our commitment to bring more precise solutions to farmers around the world.” stated Trevor Hohls, Global Head of R&D, Syngenta Seeds.

About KOMO Biosciences

KOMO Biosciences is a next‑generation precision genome engineering company developing non-viral, large serine integrase-based platforms for precise and scalable genome modification. Its technologies, including its KOMbine™ and KOMbineX™ platforms, are designed to enable the controlled insertion of large genetic payloads into defined genomic loci, supporting applications across therapeutics, biomanufacturing, agriculture, and synthetic biology. KOMO’s platforms are designed to overcome key limitations of existing gene editing approaches, including constraints on payload size, predictability, and durability.



Learn more at www.komobiosciences.com .

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a global leader in agricultural innovation with a presence in more than 90 countries. Syngenta is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world’s population while preserving our planet. Its bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta is developing new technologies and solutions that support farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds is headquartered in the United States. Read our stories and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram & X.

