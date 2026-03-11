$46 million in major electricity upgrades set to power Mississauga’s future

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Utilities plans to invest approximately $46 million in capital renewal and system enhancement projects across Mississauga in 2026, strengthening the local electricity system, supporting continued growth, and improving reliability for one of Canada’s largest cities.

“Mississauga’s size and growth place significant demands on local electricity infrastructure,” said Chris Hudson, Senior Vice President, Network Operations and Safety, Alectra Utilities. “This investment will strengthen critical equipment, expand system capacity and enable us to restore power faster during disruptions, helping ensure reliable service for residents and businesses across the city.”

The planned capital work in 2026 focuses on renewing aging infrastructure, meeting growing electricity demand and modernizing the grid to ensure safe and reliable service for customers.

Renewing aging infrastructure to improve reliability

Alectra will invest in replacing equipment nearing the end of its useful life to improve system performance and reliability across Mississauga, including:

$14.3 million to replace aging infrastructure such as poles, transformers and switchgear

$15.0 million to replace and rehabilitate underground cables using cable injection technology, extending cable life and helping prevent outages





Modernizing substations and strengthening system performance

To support faster restoration and improve grid performance, Alectra will invest:

$9.3 million to build new substations and renew and upgrade existing substations across Mississauga

$1.6 million to deploy new automated devices that enable quicker response to grid disturbances and help minimize the impact of outages





Expanding the grid to support a growing city

Alectra will also invest $4.4 million to connect new customers, ensuring the electricity system can safely support continued residential and commercial growth across Mississauga.

Alectra’s investment in Mississauga is part of a co-ordinated, multi-year approach to strengthening electricity infrastructure across the communities it serves.

For more information about Alectra’s Investment Plan and local grid improvement initiatives, visit: alectrautilities.com/InvestmentPlan.

For more information about Alectra’s 2026 capital investment plans, visit: alectrautilities.com/improvingreliability.

About Alectra

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

X: https://twitter.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/16178435/admin/

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/alectranews.bsky.social

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews

Media Contact

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com |

Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1-833-MEDIA-LN

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2473730-b501-4378-a832-9e736320c815