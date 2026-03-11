Ensemble Announces Strategic Revenue Cycle Partnership with Stamford Health

CINCINNATI, Ohio, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation’s leading end-to-end revenue cycle managed services partner for healthcare organizations, announced today that it has been selected by Stamford Health, a nationally recognized, independent health system in Connecticut, as its strategic revenue cycle partner.

Widely regarded for its clinical excellence, patient-centered care, a deep commitment to the community it serves, and named the #1 Hospital in Fairfield County by U.S. News & World Report, Stamford Health is prioritizing patient ease and convenience while ensuring its long-term financial stability by partnering with Ensemble. Together they will improve revenue cycle performance, reduce administrative friction, and create new opportunities to reinvest in patient care and community health.

Ensemble will support Stamford Health with an integrated, end-to-end revenue cycle operating model designed to deliver sustainable financial performance while preserving the organization’s mission-driven culture and focus on exceptional quality and patient experiences.

“Stamford Health is a remarkable organization with a strong legacy of serving its community with compassion and excellence,” said Judson Ivy, founder and CEO of Ensemble. “To further that legacy, a single connected revenue cycle partner matters because it aligns strategy, operations, and technology across the patient financial journey—improving performance, creating a more seamless experience, and strengthening the resources health systems need to invest in care.”





“Healthcare revenue cycle is incredibly complex, and at the same time essential to the viability of our organization,” said Michael Veillette CFO, Stamford Health. “Ensemble brings deep expertise, proven results, and a collaborative approach that will help us modernize our financial operations and unlock new opportunities to better serve our patients and our community.”

Ensemble’s collaboration of certified revenue cycle associates, advanced analytics, and AI-enabled decisioning helps healthcare organizations deliver measurable financial improvement while supporting a more transparent, patient-friendly financial experience. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to operational excellence, accountability, and continuous improvement in service of better care.

About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for health systems nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.

For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com

About Stamford Health

Stamford Health is a non-profit independent health care system with more than 4,100 employees committed to caring for the community through a wide range of high-quality health and wellness services. Patients and their families receive expert, compassionate care through the system’s 305-bed Stamford Hospital; Stamford Health Medical Group, with more than 40 offices in lower Fairfield County offering primary and specialty care; a growing number of ambulatory locations across the region; and support through the Stamford Hospital Foundation.



Stamford Health is known for its expert, person-centered care through its many recognitions and partnerships. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Stamford Hospital as the number one hospital in Fairfield County. The American Nurses Credentialing Center has granted Stamford Hospital Magnet Status, which recognizes superior patient care with the highest level of safety, quality, and patient satisfaction. Stamford Health is Planetree Gold-Certified for Excellence in Person-Centered Care and is a Certified™ Great Place to Work.



Stamford Health is a major teaching affiliate of the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and offers treatment and expertise from Columbia University Irving Medical Center’s nationally recognized heart and neurosurgeons. Stamford Health and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) have created a premier center for specialty orthopedic care right in Stamford, Connecticut. Stamford Health’s Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center has a robust collaboration with Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center.



Dedicated to being the community’s most trusted health care partner, Stamford Health puts patients first to build long-lasting relationships. For more information, visit StamfordHealth.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.