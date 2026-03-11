Affinity Names Sean Kearns as Chief Revenue Officer and Pam Holmberg as Chief People Officer

San Francisco , March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinity, the leading CRM for private capital, today announced the appointment of Sean Kearns as Chief Revenue Officer and Pam Holmberg as Chief People Officer. Kearns and Holmberg join Affinity as it quickly scales and builds on strong market momentum fueled by growing demand from venture capital, private equity, and private capital firms, and by the rising adoption of AI‑powered workflows that underscore Affinity’s leadership in this new era of dealmaking.

Kearns joins Affinity with more than two decades of revenue leadership across public, venture‑backed, and private equity–backed companies. His background includes 10 years in senior sales roles at SAP, at UiPath during its rapid scale‑up and IPO, and within Thoma Bravo’s portfolio. He has a proven history of building high‑performing enterprise sales teams and driving expansion into new markets and verticals.



“Joining Affinity is incredibly energizing,” Kearns said. “The team has built something special. Private capital firms are operating in an increasingly competitive environment and need AI built specifically for how deals actually happen. Affinity is uniquely positioned to lead the industry by delivering technology designed for the way modern dealmakers build relationships, source opportunities, and win.”



“Sean has a strong track record of building disciplined, enterprise sales teams and helping them execute consistently,” said Ken Fine, CEO of Affinity. “His experience with value-based selling and building repeatable processes will be a big part of how we continue to grow.”

Holmberg brings more than 20 years of SaaS leadership experience to Affinity, including transforming people functions at high‑growth technology companies. She most recently served as Chief People Officer at Aryaka, where she led global people strategy across talent, culture, and organizational development. Prior to Aryaka, she held leadership roles at ThoughtSpot and Realtor.com, guiding organizations through periods of rapid expansion, post‑acquisition integration, and cultural transformation.

“Affinity is at an exciting inflection point, and I’m excited to help build the people systems and culture that will support its next phase of growth,” Holmberg said.

“Pam has a proven ability to build high-performing, high-morale teams and to align people strategy with company goals,” Fine added. “Her leadership will help us strengthen our culture and support our employees through this next phase of growth.”

Learn more about how Affinity is expanding its platform to support dealmakers at affinity.co/product .

About Affinity