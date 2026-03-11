Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO of TEN Ltd., to be Interviewed Live Today on Bloomberg Surveillance

ATHENS, Greece, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) (“TEN” or the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, announced today that the Founder and CEO, Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, will be interviewed on Bloomberg Surveillance by Tom Keene, Alexis Christoforous and Damian Sassower, live today at 9:40 a.m. EST.

The live interview can be accessed through Bloomberg’s streaming platforms:

Bloomberg Originals (Live Steam)

https://www.bloomberg.com/originals

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f39oHo6vFLg

Reflecting the Company’s strong financial results and near-full fleet utilization during the full year and fourth quarter of 2025, Dr. Tsakos will discuss the outlook for the tanker sector and the implications for global oil transportation and shipping routes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and increasing volatility in energy markets. He will also comment on what broader market developments, including evolving ton-mile demand dynamics, may signal for tanker demand and global energy supply.

ABOUT TEN Ltd.

Founded in 1993 and celebrating 33 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 83 vessels, including ten DP2 shuttle tankers, three VLCCs, five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers and one LNG carrier under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers totaling approx. 11 million dwt.

