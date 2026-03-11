Wrap Secures Canada Drone DFR-X Pre-Order and NLR Inventory Order

MIAMI, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) solutions and public safety technology, today announced that Professional Security Products Corporation (“PSP Corp”), a distribution partner in Canada, has placed an inventory purchase order supporting the continued expansion of Wrap’s NLR ecosystem across the Canadian public safety market.

The order includes BolaWrap® devices, WrapVision™ body-worn camera systems, and a pre-order for Wrap’s Drone First Responder Interdiction (“DFR-X”) drone platform, positioning PSP Corp. to support increasing demand for non-lethal solutions among Canadian law enforcement agencies and public safety organizations. Wrap’s NLR ecosystem is designed to provide law enforcement agencies with tools and training that help resolve encounters safely while reducing the need for higher levels of force. The DFR-X drone system is designed to extend the operational reach of non-lethal capabilities for public safety personnel.

PSP Corp. will hold inventory locally in Canada, to support faster product availability for agencies and support PSP Corp.’s network of regional sub-distributors and reseller partners. By maintaining in-country inventory, PSP Corp. is positioned to accelerate agency procurement timelines, streamline product demonstrations, and facilitate evaluation programs for departments exploring Wrap’s NLR solutions.

Interest in aerial deployment solutions continues to grow as some agencies explore ways to integrate drone technology into de-escalation strategies, situational awareness, and remote response capabilities. Wrap’s DFR-X platform is designed to support these evolving operational models by enabling the potential deployment of non-lethal payloads from an aerial platform as part of a broader public safety response framework.

“Global demand for Non-Lethal Response technologies continues to expand as agencies look for effective tools that prioritize safety, de-escalation, and operational flexibility,” said Scot Cohen, CEO and Chairman of Wrap. “PSP Corp. has been a distribution partner for a number of years, and we believe their decision to hold inventory and pre-order the DFR-X platform demonstrates growing momentum for our NLR ecosystem across international markets.”

Headquartered in Montreal, PSP Corp. has supplied tactical equipment and safety solutions to Canadian law enforcement, hospitals, private security, corrections, military, and public safety organizations for decades. Through its established distribution network, the company provides agencies across Canada with access to a wide range of operational equipment and technology solutions.

Wrap continues to pursue international growth opportunities as agencies around the world increasingly adopt non-lethal technologies and training designed to enhance officer safety, reduce use-of-force incidents, and improve operational outcomes. Relationships with established regional distributors such as PSP Corp. may play an important role in the Company’s goal of expanding the its global footprint and enabling agencies to access Wrap’s NLR ecosystem. Wrap and PSP Corp. are expected to continue working together to support demonstrations, agency evaluations, and deployment opportunities for Wrap’s technologies throughout Canada.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com