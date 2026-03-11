Lambent Spaces Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Strengthening Commitment to Data Security and Trust

BOSTON, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lambent, a leading provider of occupancy analytics and intelligent space utilization software, today announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination. This milestone reflects the company’s continued commitment to upholding the highest standards of security and availability for its customers’ data.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 2 report is a rigorous, independent audit that evaluates the effectiveness of a company’s internal controls and operations over an extended period. Achieving this certification demonstrates that Lambent Spaces’ systems and processes meet or exceed industry standards for protecting customer information.

“Maintaining our customers’ trust is fundamental to everything we do at Lambent,” said Josh Hartley, VP of Engineering at Lambent. “Completing the SOC 2 Type 2 audit underscores our ongoing investment in secure architecture and operational excellence. As our customers rely on us for continuous space analytics, they can be confident that their data is protected by design.”

Lambent Spaces has built its platform to deliver actionable insights into how spaces are used across corporate, university, and public environments. By incorporating continuous security monitoring and best-in-class data governance practices, Lambent ensures its analytics are both powerful and responsible.

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification validates Lambent Spaces’ long-standing commitment to rigorous security standards. Since its inception, the company has operated in alignment with SOC 2 Type 2 principles. This certification formally authenticates that ongoing compliance.

About Lambent

Lambent is an occupancy analytics software company helping corporate and higher ed campuses optimize space utilization, facilities operations and real estate investments. Its SaaS platform, Lambent Spaces , leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics to inform decisions related to utilization, workplace experiences, planning, scheduling, and maintenance. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit https://lambentspaces.com/ .

