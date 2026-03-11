SKYX Announces it will Supply its Technologies to Enable a New Contemporary Apartment Community in New York as it Continues to Grow its Market Penetration

SKYX is Expected to Supply 10,000 of its Advanced Technologies to the New Pittsford Oaks Apartment Development in Pittsford, New York

The Development will include 171 Apartments with Top-of-the-Line Amenities including an In-House Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Erie Canal Trail Access, and Underground Garage Heated Parking

SKYX’s Technologies Expansion Provides Additional Opportunities for Future Recurring Revenues through Interchangeability, Upgrades, AI Services, Monitoring, Subscriptions, Among Others

MIAMI, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 100 pending and issued patents globally and 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced that it will supply its technologies to a new contemporary residential project in Pittsford, New York. The apartment complex will include 171 new residential units.

The project is led by the Daniele Management & Development Group, which has over 20 years of experience developing mixed-use communities, apartment buildings, residential homes, and hotels in the New York area and beyond.

The project will include a range of amenities, including an in-house resident clubhouse, a state-of-the-art fitness center, modern meeting and conference facilities, landscaped green spaces, access to the Erie Canal walking trail, an outdoor community piazza, underground garage heated parking, and many other lifestyle-focused amenities.

SKYX is expected to supply 10,000 units of its advanced and smart plug & play technologies, including ceiling lighting, recessed lights, downlights, wall lights, EXIT signs, EMERGENCY lights, plug-in LED backlight mirrors and other SKYX products.









The development is designed to deliver modern apartments paired with lifestyle-focused amenities, offering residents premium finishes and thoughtfully curated community spaces.

Danny Daniele, President of Daniele Management & Development, said: “Our team is excited to collaborate with SKYX Platforms to bring this technology into our community. Pittsford Oaks Apartments will be the first of many new development projects where we expect to utilize SKYX’s innovative technologies as a valuable addition to our electronics and lighting construction package. We see significant short and long-term cost savings across both construction and ongoing maintenance including the added benefits of delivering superior products and services to our customers.”









Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said: “We are very happy to work with innovative developers such as Daniele Management & Development on their new contemporary community in Pittsford, New York. We look forward to collaborating with them to enhance property and overall project value while creating safer, smarter, and more advanced homes for the future.”

For more information about the Pittsford Oak Apartments, please visit https://www.pittsfordoaks.com/

To view SKYX's Technologies demo video Click Here

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:



Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

