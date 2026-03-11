The C-Suite Marketing Summit Returns To Toronto This Spring, With A Continued Focus on Executive Alignment

Toronto, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next month, Canadian senior marketing and business leaders will once again convene at Le Germain Hotel (Maple Leaf Square) for the second official Toronto C-Suite Marketing Summit on April 15 – a half-day forum presented by digital-led full-funnel media agency DAC and creative production studio m&h , in collaboration with the Association of Canadian Advertisers (ACA).

The Toronto edition returns following a sold-out debut last year, underscoring strong demand for a dedicated forum built exclusively for senior decision-makers. Originally launched in Montreal three years ago, the C-Suite Marketing series has quickly evolved into a national platform, expanding first to Toronto in 2025 and most recently to Vancouver, where an inaugural event took place earlier this month.

Like all events in the C-Suite Marketing series, the Toronto Summit is designed by and for the senior leaders navigating today’s rapidly evolving marketing and business landscape. With an intentional focus on the critical CEO-CMO relationship, event programming brings together Canadian executives from top brands to examine the forces shaping the industry, from technology and innovation to data, growth, and leadership. The summit was created to foster candid, high-impact dialogue among the leaders driving change, while also creating meaningful opportunities for peer-to-peer connection.

Confirmed speakers include CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA Canada, CMO of Roots, and more C-Suite executives from Simons, Harry Rosen, Hello Fresh, Nestle, TELUS and Mastercard – representing a diversity of brands and industries to offer a large range of expertise and insight. The agenda will feature panel and fireside style conversations between executives, moderated by Diane J. Brisebois (formerly Retail Council of Canada), Susan Krashinsky Robertson (The Globe and Mail), and Andrea Hunt (Association of Canadian Advertisers).

Proceeds from the event will benefit a cause to be announced soon.

Attendance is limited to 100 guests and reserved for senior marketing leaders. Ticketing details are available at csuitemarketingsummit.ca .

From the Organizers

“We’re very excited to be back for what is now an annual Toronto summit, with a new all-star lineup of marketing and business leaders,” says President of m&h, Christian Quenneville. “We knew when we launched in Montreal that the demand for a dedicated, peer-level forum was there, but it seems now that it’s never been stronger. The C-Suite series has quickly grown into a national platform connecting the country’s most senior marketers and the Toronto summit will continue to explore the complexity and opportunity facing today’s C-Suite.”

“The Toronto Summit brings together executives who are not just responding to change, but driving it,” says Mario Lemieux, Partner, SVP Business Development at DAC. “From AI and data transformation to organizational leadership and growth strategy, this is a rare opportunity for senior marketers to exchange candid insights with peers, and we're committed to facilitating these conversations among those who understand the pressures, and opportunities, at the top.”

“As the industry’s independent voice, we are here to ensure the content remains relevant, forward-thinking, and grounded in the realities senior marketers face every day. The strength of this platform is that it’s built by the community, for the community; that’s what continues to set it apart,” says Andrea Hunt, President and CEO of ACA.

Key details

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 8:00 to 12:30 p.m. (presentations begin at 9:00 a.m.)

Location: Le Germain Hotel, Maple Leaf Square, 75 Bremner Blvd., 3rd floor (All Star Room), Toronto

Ticket price: $395 plus taxes

Refreshments and food will be provided.

Visit csuitemarketingsummit.ca/toronto/ for more information

About DAC

Founded in 1972, DAC is an international digital-first leader in full-funnel media. We connect brands with customers at every stage of their journey with enterprise-to-local strategies powered by proprietary technology and AI. Our team of experts help brands achieve awareness and performance both globally and locally, leveraging innovative solutions across paid media, SEO, content strategy, local presence management, reputation management and data analytics. DAC's campaigns drive unmatched outcomes for our clients, earning us Global Business Tech Awards’ 2026 Digital Agency of the Year, Digiday's 2025 Most Innovative Agency Award, and Les Cas D'Or Best in Show, Best Acquisition Campaign, Best Local/Regional Campaign, and Best Social Activation in a Multichannel Campaign.

About m&h

For over 50 years, m&h has been a Canadian leader in creative production. Designed for advertisers, we focus on creative deployment and operate at the forefront of marketing technology as a trusted Adobe partner. With 110 experts in graphic design, retouching, video, print and linguistics, we deliver 360° content across all platforms. We partner with forward-thinking clients to bring content to market faster and more efficiently—no unnecessary layers, just seamless execution.

About ACA

The Association of Canadian Advertisers is the only independent voice of brand-side marketers in Canada. For over 100 years, the ACA has been the trusted authority driving transparency, effectiveness, and responsible marketing across the industry. A national non-profit association, the ACA speaks on behalf of 400+ companies collectively generating more than $400 billion in annual sales. The ACA shapes policy, enforces standards, and equips marketing leaders with the intelligence, perspective, and peer network they need to make better commercial decisions, now.