Brandfuel Announces Immediate Availability of AI-Powered Product Ingest Agent for the Post-PIM Era

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandfuel, the leading provider of Product Experience Management (PXM) for the Post-PIM era, today announced the immediate availability of its AI-powered Product Ingest and Management Agent, a new capability designed to eliminate the heavy lifting required for onboarding new products from disparate and often unstructured data sources. The new capabilities utilize AI to remove the tedious, error prone and low value work associated with creating new products in your ecommerce ecosystem.

Despite widespread investment in ecommerce technology, more than 83% of retailers still manage supplier product information using Excel spreadsheets, PDF catalogs, and Word documents. Traditional PIM systems were built to manage the human-based workflow required to produce content and then to store that product data. They were not built to interpret, normalize, and continuously synchronize supplier data in fragmented formats. Nor were they built for the current era where providing broad, deep and high quality content to LLMs for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is critical to provide shoppers with the rich product experiences they need.

Brandfuel’s new agent addresses this structural gap and moves from this legacy PIM approach to a modern, AI-driven product pipeline.

Moving Beyond Traditional PIM

In the Post-PIM world, managing product information is no longer about static data entry. It requires intelligent interpretation of unstructured data in any and every format, and ongoing synchronization as vendors update pricing, SKUs, and specifications.

Brandfuel’s agentic AI system automatically:

Leverages all digital assets to truly understand products, including product photography and videos

Interprets supplier files in PDF, Excel, Word, or proprietary formats

Extracts structured product attributes and variant data

Identifies SKU-level changes

Detects additions, removals, and pricing updates

Normalizes records into a structured catalog schema

Ensure the consistent delivery of persona driven, on-brand content at scale



Rather than serving as a passive repository, Brandfuel functions as an active product data intelligence layer.

Built Specifically for Mid-Market Commerce Teams

Brandfuel is purpose-built for mid-market brands and retailers operating on Shopify, Klaviyo, and NetSuite; organizations large enough to manage complex assortments but often lacking the operational headcount to manually process vendor files at scale.

By automating ingestion and normalization, retailers can:

Onboard new products faster



Reduce operational overhead



Generate quality product content and maintain accurate catalogs across channels



Expand assortment without increasing staff



Because the system understands product data semantically, it can also localize content across languages, regions, currencies, seasonality and units of measure, enabling global expansion without additional manual effort.

Part of an Agent-Driven Product Experience Platform

The Product Ingest Agent expands Brandfuel’s broader agentic commerce platform, which includes:

AI Content Creation Agent — Generates optimized product content across ecommerce sites, marketplaces, and marketing channels

— Generates optimized product content across ecommerce sites, marketplaces, and marketing channels Publishing Agent — Distributes structured product data via APIs and channel-specific formats

— Distributes structured product data via APIs and channel-specific formats Conversion Optimization Agent — Identifies underperforming product listings and automatically generates test variations

— Identifies underperforming product listings and automatically generates test variations Brand Voice Agent - Ensures all content is generated based upon approved and consistent brand positioning and target customer personas, and continuously captures and refines content based upon feedback

Together, these agents manage the full lifecycle of product experience, from supplier onboarding to performance optimization.

Executive Perspective

“PIM systems solved storage and human-based workflows. They were not built for the AI age, and did not solve any of the challenges with normalizing product data and dynamically creating relevant, contextual data,” said Doug McIver, head of product management at Brandfuel. “Retailers are still processing supplier files by hand. In the Post-PIM era, product data needs to be structured, understood, with compelling content created and synchronized automatically. This release increases Brandfuel’s leadership in this area.”

Availability

The Brandfuel product ingest agent is available immediately.

For more information, read the blog post at brandfuel.ai.

Contact:

Kent Deverell | kdeverell@brandfuel.ai

About Brandfuel

Brandfuel provides Product Experience Management infrastructure for the Post-PIM era. The platform helps mid-market retailers control, normalize, optimize, and distribute product content across Shopify, Klaviyo, NetSuite, and major commerce channels.