CMB Regional Centers Announces 3,200 I-829 Approvals for Investors – The Most in the EB-5 Industry

DALLAS, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that 3,200 CMB investors have officially received approvals of their I-829 petitions, the highest total of I-829 approvals observed by any regional center operator in the industry.

An I-829 approval is issued by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and confirms that an EB-5 investor has satisfied the program’s requirements, including job creation and investment criteria. Approval signifies the removal of conditions on the individual’s permanent residency status.

“An I-829 approval is the clearest validation of what matters most in EB-5: real-world execution,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “It means the jobs were created, the capital was deployed as intended, and the investor successfully achieved permanent residency in the U.S. We’re proud to have supported so many families through this final step.”

The latest milestone for CMB comes on the heels of the firm announcing $1.5 billion in EB-5 capital repaid to investors.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,900 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all 93 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

CMB has repaid over $1.5 billion USD to investors.

