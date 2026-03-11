Military Exoskeleton Market Size to Reach USD 807.08 Million by 2035; Expansion is Driven by Increasing Emphasis on Improving Soldier Strength Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military Exoskeleton Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Military Exoskeleton Market size was valued at USD 187.52 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 807.08 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.76% from 2026-2035. The market for military exoskeletons is expected to expand as a result of the growing focus on enhancing soldiers' strength, stamina, and mobility in combat. Its armed services undoubtedly intend to employ exoskeleton technologies, which strengthen military muscles to reduce physical strain, reduce injuries, and enhance load-carrying capacities over extended distances.

The U.S. Military Exoskeleton Market size is valued at USD 61.43 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 258.82 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.51% from 2026-2035. The U.S. Exoskeleton Market is poised to grow rapidly with defense modernization programs and a strong emphasis on enhancing soldier performance capability at the forefront of the modernization agenda.

Increasing Defense Modernization Programs and Focus on Enhancing Soldier Performance to Augment Market Expansion Globally

To improve soldier effectiveness and operational efficiency, military forces around the world are funding modernization initiatives. By enabling soldiers to carry larger useful masses, endure longer, and avoid stress over extended periods of time, military exoskeletons are intended to increase human power. These innovative wearable robotic technologies can improve combat performance and mobility while supporting infantry, logistical, and tactical operations. Exoskeletons are becoming more prevalent in modern armies due to strategic initiatives to adopt new technologies and rising defense resources. The main trend in the market is that there is a strong demand worldwide due to the potential improvement and reduction of fatigue.

High Development, Manufacturing, and Maintenance Costs of Military Exoskeletons Limit Market Expansion Globally

As exoskeletons require advanced materials, robotics, sensors, and support infrastructure, their military formation and operationalization will cost a significant amount of money. Because of this, creating and maintaining complex exoskeletons comes at a great cost, which poses a serious problem for states with little money for defense. Other obstacles to wider adoption include the expensive initial cost and ongoing system upgrades, repairs, and training. Other smaller or newly formed defense units may decide to delay purchases in favor of more traditional equipment or other alternatives.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation

Rostec State Corporation

Safran SA

BAE Systems plc

Dephy Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Bionic Power Inc.

SRI International

SpringActive Inc.

20 Knots Plus Ltd

General Atomics

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Boeing

General Dynamics Corporation

Honeywell Aerospace

Aselsan A.S.

CYBERDYNE Inc.

QinetiQ Group plc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Powered Exoskeletons led with 62% share due to their ability to significantly enhance soldier strength, endurance, and operational efficiency. Passive exoskeletons are the fastest-growing segment these help in posture correction, injury founding, and fatigue reduction, both during training and logistics.

By Mobility

Lower Body Exoskeletons led with 44% share as they directly affect mobility, endurance, and load-carrying capabilities. Full body exoskeletons are the fastest-growing mobility segment as defense agencies explore next-generation systems offering comprehensive physical augmentation.

By Application

Load Carrying & Logistics Support led with 39% share as militaries focus on reducing physical burden and improving operational efficiency. Rehabilitation and injury prevention is the fastest-growing application as armed forces prioritize long-term soldier health and recovery.

By End-User

Army led with 51% share as Army units deploy the exoskeletons for infantry, logistics, and support roles, all of which need load carrying and endurance boost. The special forces segment for end-users, are the fastest-growing due to their requirement of superior functioning assistance while being on a high-risk mission.

Military Exoskeleton Market Segmentation

By Type

Powered Exoskeletons

Passive Exoskeletons

By Mobility

Upper Body Exoskeletons

Lower Body Exoskeletons

Full Body Exoskeletons

By Application

Load Carrying & Logistics Support

Mobility Enhancement

Endurance Augmentation

Rehabilitation & Injury Prevention

By End User

Army

Navy

Air Force

Special Forces

Regional Insights:

North America held the highest share of 36.00% in the Military Exoskeleton Market attributed to high defense spending, early adoption of advanced soldier augmentation technologies and the presence of government-funded research programs.

Asia Pacific is growing at the fastest CAGR 17.35% during the year range of 2026–2035, which is due to the burgeoning defense budgets, increasing soldier modernization and growing military capabilities across emerging economies.

Recent Developments:

May 2025 , Lockheed Martin Corporation announced the fielding of the next-generation ONYX Tactical Exoskeleton to U.S. Army Special Operations Command (SOCOM). The system features AI-assisted gait adaptation, silent electric actuators, and a 72-hour operational battery life, reducing metabolic load by 30% during extended ruck marches. It is now integrated into SOCOM’s Rapid Operational Mobility Enhancement (ROME) program for high-altitude and urban combat operations.

, Lockheed Martin Corporation announced the fielding of the next-generation ONYX Tactical Exoskeleton to U.S. Army Special Operations Command (SOCOM). The system features AI-assisted gait adaptation, silent electric actuators, and a 72-hour operational battery life, reducing metabolic load by 30% during extended ruck marches. It is now integrated into SOCOM’s Rapid Operational Mobility Enhancement (ROME) program for high-altitude and urban combat operations. February 2025, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation launched the Guardian XO Military Variant, a full-body powered exoskeleton enabling soldiers to lift and carry up to 200 lbs effortlessly for 8+ hours. Developed under a U.S. Marine Corps contract, the system supports logistics, shipboard handling, and disaster response missions, with real-time health monitoring and cloud-based fleet analytics. The first units were deployed to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany for operational evaluation.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

OPERATIONAL & TRAINING METRICS – helps you understand the operational readiness of military exoskeleton systems by analyzing average soldier training hours, frequency of simulated and real-world exercises, and the reduction in fatigue and injury rates during missions.

– helps you understand the operational readiness of military exoskeleton systems by analyzing average soldier training hours, frequency of simulated and real-world exercises, and the reduction in fatigue and injury rates during missions. LOAD CARRYING & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate how exoskeleton technologies enhance soldier capabilities through increased load-carrying capacity, improved mobility, and reduced physical strain in demanding battlefield environments.

– helps you evaluate how exoskeleton technologies enhance soldier capabilities through increased load-carrying capacity, improved mobility, and reduced physical strain in demanding battlefield environments. COST & ECONOMIC METRICS – helps you assess the financial dynamics of the market, including average unit costs of military exoskeletons, maintenance costs per operational hour, lifecycle expenses, and defense procurement spending trends across countries.

– helps you assess the financial dynamics of the market, including average unit costs of military exoskeletons, maintenance costs per operational hour, lifecycle expenses, and defense procurement spending trends across countries. REGULATORY & CERTIFICATION METRICS – helps you analyze compliance with military safety standards, ergonomics regulations, and certification timelines from prototype development to full-scale field deployment across defense organizations.

– helps you analyze compliance with military safety standards, ergonomics regulations, and certification timelines from prototype development to full-scale field deployment across defense organizations. INTEROPERABILITY & ALLIED PROGRAM ADOPTION METRICS – helps you identify the level of exoskeleton adoption in joint military training exercises and programs influenced by NATO or allied interoperability standards.

– helps you identify the level of exoskeleton adoption in joint military training exercises and programs influenced by NATO or allied interoperability standards. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the military exoskeleton market through analysis of their technology capabilities, product portfolios, defense contracts, geographic presence, and recent strategic developments.

Military Exoskeleton Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 187.52 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 807.08 Million CAGR CAGR of 15.76% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

