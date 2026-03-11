NHL Showcases Synthetic Ice Experience with Glice at SportsInnovation 2026

NHL invited Glice to present a 150 m² StellarGlide™ rink in Düsseldorf, giving visitors a hands-on look at a flexible, performance-driven skating experience.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 SportsInnovation conference in Düsseldorf, the NHL invited Glice to showcase a 150 m² synthetic ice rink as part of the on-site fan experience. Visitors were invited to test the surface firsthand, and experience Glice’s groundbreaking synthetic ice technology called StellarGlide™.

The ice panels are fabricated in the same German plastic polymer mills that also serve advanced manufacturing sectors, from aerospace to robotics industries. In laboratory testing conducted by the Fraunhofer Institute – a globally-renowned applied research organization – the Glice surface demonstrated friction levels equivalent to real ice at lower skating speeds – reinforcing its performance credibility and technological sophistication.

“This activation showcases how innovative material-science companies like Glice can help shape the future of Hockey by lowering barriers to play and creating flexible, location-independent installations,” stated Omar Mitchell, Vice President of Innovation & Growth Strategy at the National Hockey League NHL.

“We were proud to support the NHL at the event and to contribute to its broader efforts to connect with new audiences in Germany and beyond through modern, experiential formats grounded in performance, technology, and sustainability,” said Viktor Meier, CEO Glice.

The SportsInnovation showcase highlighted how temporary and location-independent skating installations can help bring hockey and skating experiences to broader audiences in new settings. With solutions designed for flexible deployment and reduced operational complexity, synthetic ice installations can support experiential activations, fan engagement, and broader access to skating. 

Glice is a global provider of premium synthetic ice solutions designed to make skating possible in more places and under more conditions. Its engineered rink systems are used worldwide for sports, events, hospitality, public spaces, and community activations. Learn more at www.glice.com

