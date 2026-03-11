GeorgeJon and Farsight Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver High Performance On-Premise eDiscovery Option

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Legalweek 2026, GeorgeJon and Farsight announced a strategic partnership designed to bring greater flexibility and control to legal teams navigating today’s evolving eDiscovery landscape.

As organizations reassess infrastructure strategies, the demand for high performance, secure, and independent platforms continues to grow. This partnership pairs Farsight’s modern eDiscovery platform with GeorgeJon’s proven technical support and operational expertise.

Farsight delivers fast processing, structured redaction workflows, and flexible deployment models including fully air-gapped environments. GeorgeJon ensures those environments are implemented correctly, supported daily, and aligned with long term data strategy.

Together, the companies are offering legal teams something the market needs right now: a serious on-premise option backed by deep operational maturity.

“On-premise will always need to exist,” said George Nedwick, CEO and Founder of GeorgeJon. “Not every matter belongs in the cloud. Not every organization wants a single path forward. Our role is to ensure customers have a secure, high performing option that is properly supported and built for real-world legal operations.”

Farsight has been expanding its focus in North America as demand for alternative deployment strategies increases.

“The US market is looking for flexibility and control,” said Mattias Aggeler, Chief Executive Officer of Farsight. “Our platform was built to deliver speed, efficiency, and independence. Partnering with GeorgeJon allows us to bring these capabilities to organizations seeking a modern solution supported by experienced industry professionals.”

The partnership centers on three pillars:

Structured migration and phased data movement strategies

Secure and performance optimized deployment models

Ongoing technical support rooted in litigation and investigation experience





Teams attending Legalweek can meet with GeorgeJon and Farsight to explore how this partnership delivers a powerful alternative for organizations seeking performance without compromise.

About Farsight

Farsight is a next generation, cloud-native eDiscovery platform designed to simplify and accelerate legal workflows. Built on more than 15 years of industry experience, the platform enables organizations to process, search, review, redact, and produce documents within a single intuitive environment. Farsight can be deployed in SaaS, private cloud, on premise, or portable environments, giving legal teams greater flexibility and control over their infrastructure and data. By combining modern architecture with streamlined workflows, Farsight helps organizations reduce complexity, lower infrastructure requirements, and improve efficiency across litigation, investigations, and compliance matters. For more info, visit Farsight eDiscovery.

About GeorgeJon

GeorgeJon is a specialized technology advisory and services firm focused solely on the eDiscovery, Investigations, and Governance industries. Since 2008, GeorgeJon has optimized technology platforms and operations for a global client base, supporting internal staff and supercharging platform performance/security while shrinking total ownership costs. We deliver tangible, bottom-line results that are driven by innovative solutions, strategic architecture/workflow assessments, and ongoing management/support infused with 18+ years of industry-defining best practices. Please contact GeorgeJon at info@georgejon.com or visit georgejon.com for more information.

