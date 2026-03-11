University of Chicago Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Rishi Sharma a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Rishi Sharma, a second-year medical student, studies at the University of Chicago. Sharma has helped to develop diagnostic tools and is working toward the development of AI tools for rare cancer diagnosis and low-cost drug repurposing

“Sharma isn’t just committed to medicine, he’s committed to the future of medicine and ensuring it’s better for patients. I’m pleased we could support him in his endeavors," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

