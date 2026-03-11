INVESTOR ALERT: Enphase Energy, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) securities between April 22, 2025 and October 28, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Monday, April 20, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Enphase Energy class action lawsuit. Captioned Tripathi v. Enphase Energy, Inc., No. 26-cv-01380 (N.D. Cal.), the Enphase Energy class action lawsuit charges Enphase Energy and certain of Enphase Energy’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Enphase Energy, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry.

The Enphase Energy class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Enphase Energy overstated its ability to manage its channel inventory; (ii) Enphase Energy overstated its ability to mitigate effects arising from the termination of the Residential Clean Energy Credit pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 25D (the “25D Credit”); and (iii) accordingly, Enphase Energy overstated its financial and operational prospects.

The Enphase Energy class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 28, 2025, Enphase Energy reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, disclosing that it expected elevated channel inventory to result in lower battery storage shipments in the fourth quarter of 2025, and that the expiration of the 25D Credit would negatively impact revenues for the first quarter of 2026. On this news, the price of Enphase Energy stock fell more than 15%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Enphase Energy securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Enphase Energy class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Enphase Energy investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Enphase Energy shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Enphase Energy class action lawsuit.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation.

