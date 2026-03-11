Inc. Names Commure’s Deepika Bodapati to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , the fast-growing enterprise Al healthcare technology company powering next-generation infrastructure for providers, is proud to announce that its COO, co-founder Deepika Bodapati, has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

Bodapati leads Commure Athelas as COO, helping scale transformative AI-powered solutions to healthcare organizations across the country.

“Athelas began with a focus on improving care delivery and diagnostics through AI, but we quickly saw that the administrative burden on practices and health systems was just as urgent,” said Bodapati. “Today, as Commure, we’ve built an AI-native platform that replaces manual work with scalable software, helping hospitals and health systems spend more time on patient care while strengthening the financial health of their organizations.”

Commure’s impact spans the healthcare ecosystem, from the nation’s largest health systems to community health centers. Its end-to-end platform processes more than $25 billion in annual claims while saving clinicians and administrators meaningful time each day, with solutions that improve patient access, clinical workflows, and revenue cycle performance.

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede—all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.



"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “The honorees on this year’s list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they’re showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like.”

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Commure

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its Forward Deployed Engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with 60+ EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions in annual claims. Learn more at Commure.com .

