Robinson Helicopter Company to Add Crewchief, Digital Aircraft Management and Maintenance Intelligence to Future Aircraft

TORRANCE, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company, (RHC) will implement Crewchief Systems next-generation digital aircraft management capabilities across the future R66 NxG and R88 helicopters, along with all legacy R22’s, R44’s and aircraft sent in under the new RHC trade in program. Adding the Crewchief platform to future and legacy Robinson helicopters offers owners and operators a secure, cloud-based digital infrastructure with lifetime visibility into each aircraft’s operational and maintenance history. The initiative replaces fragmented, paper-based logbooks and disconnected systems with a secure, structured digital environment that delivers real-time operational and maintenance intelligence.

For decades, aircraft records have been stored in physical logbooks and disparate databases, creating an administrative burden and proactive maintenance planning. Crewchief enables real-time trend analysis and next-generation maintenance tracking, allowing operators and service teams to monitor component history, inspection intervals, airworthiness directives, and service bulletin compliance with greater precision. Records can then be consolidated within a centralized system featuring redundancy safeguards, version control, and structured data organization to ensure accuracy, traceability, and long-term preservation.

“The integration of Crewchief Systems into our helicopters represents a shift in how we support owners and operators. We aren't just delivering reliable aircraft; we are providing a digital nervous system that supports the safety, efficiency and ease of maintenance for the life of the helicopter,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. “By supporting the transition away from paper logbooks, we are giving our customers the real-time intelligence they need to stay ahead of the maintenance curve and prolong the life of their helicopter.”

The platform also provides immediate visibility with A.I. assistance in airworthiness directives, inspection requirements, and maintenance status, keeping documentation organized and audit-ready. This proactive digital approach allows operators to continuously monitor aircraft health, strengthening regulatory adherence and operational confidence.

“Our role is to ensure that every record, inspection, component change, and operational input is organized, traceable, and accessible in real time while maintaining the highest standards of verification and quality assurance,” said Aaron de Zafra, CEO of Crewchief Systems. “This partnership with Robinson reflects a shared commitment to safety, compliance, and long-term asset integrity.”

About Crewchief Systems

Crewchief Systems provides modern aircraft management solutions that digitize and unify critical data intelligence for pilots, fleet operators, and maintenance professionals. The platform offers real-time aircraft operations tracking, comprehensive maintenance history, airworthiness compliance monitoring, and digital records management accessible via secure mobile and web architecture. Crewchief Systems partners with leading aviation organizations, including Garmin, Epic Aircraft, FlightAware, and the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). For more information, visit www.crewchiefsystems.com .

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has focused on making helicopter missions accessible, reliable, and safe. By maintaining a vertically integrated manufacturing foundation in the United States, Robinson provides global operators with practical tools for modern missions. From its top-selling R22, R44, R66 helicopters, to an expanding portfolio including the 10-seat R88. With the addition of its new business unit, Robinson Unmanned, the company offers both small and large autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft (UAS) for civil, commercial, or defense missions. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. Learn more at www.robinsonheli.com and www.RobinsonUnmanned.com.

