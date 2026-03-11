Personalized Nutrition Market Set to Reach $30.94 Billion by 2030 at 14.4% CAGR | Asia Pacific Emerging as a High-Growth Hub

Delray Beach, FL, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by MarketsandMarkets, the global personalized nutrition market is projected to grow from USD 15.79 billion in 2025 to USD 30.94 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.4%.
This rapid expansion reflects a fundamental shift in how consumers approach health, wellness, and disease prevention.
The Rise of Personalized Nutrition
Unlike traditional one-size-fits-all dietary approaches, personalized nutrition leverages:
- Genetic insights
- Microbiome composition
- Biomarker data
- Lifestyle behaviors
- Continuous health monitoring
These solutions deliver customized diet plans, supplements, and wellness strategies tailored to individual needs.
The integration of digital health technologies — including wearables, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based analytics — has accelerated adoption worldwide. Consumers are increasingly drawn to proactive, preventive healthcare solutions that empower them to manage chronic conditions, optimize longevity, and enhance overall well-being.
Businesses are responding by building integrated ecosystems that combine diagnostics, nutrition science, digital health platforms, and expert guidance.
Digital Tools: The Fastest-Growing Product Segment
Among product categories, digital tools and platforms are expected to capture significant personalized nutrition market share.
These solutions include:
- Mobile health apps
- Wearable devices
- AI-driven nutrition analytics
- Cloud-based health tracking platforms
Why Digital Is Winning
- Convenience - Real-time monitoring without frequent clinic visits
- Scalability - Global reach via digital subscriptions
- Recurring Revenue Models - Subscription-based services drive long-term profitability
- Data-Driven Precision - Continuous personalization improves outcomes
From a business perspective, digital platforms offer high-margin growth opportunities while strengthening customer loyalty. Strategic partnerships between tech firms, healthcare providers, and nutrition brands are further expanding integrated service models.
As consumers grow more comfortable sharing health data, digital ecosystems are poised to become the backbone of the personalized nutrition industry.
Active Measurement: A Major Growth Driver
Within the “type” segment, active measurement is forecast to witness the highest CAGR.
Active measurement involves continuous, real-time tracking using:
- Wearable biosensors
- Continuous glucose monitors
- At-home biomarker testing kits
- Connected metabolic tracking devices
Why Active Measurement Matters
- Enables dynamic dietary adjustments
- Provides precise, actionable insights
- Boosts consumer engagement and retention
- Supports preventive healthcare strategies
For companies, this model creates opportunities for:
- Device sales
- Subscription-based analytics
- Integrated nutrition services
Active measurement aligns perfectly with the global shift toward proactive health management and personalized interventions.
Asia Pacific: A High-Growth Regional Market
The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a key growth engine for personalized nutrition.
Growth Drivers in the Region:
- Expanding middle class
- Rising lifestyle-related diseases
- Rapid digital health adoption
- Strong mobile and internet penetration
- Government initiatives promoting preventive healthcare
Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are experiencing strong adoption of genetic testing, microbiome analysis, and app-based nutrition platforms. Increased awareness of preventive wellness is reshaping purchasing behavior toward customized health solutions.
Key Industry Players
The competitive landscape includes established healthcare giants, biotech innovators, and digital health pioneers such as:
- Abbott
- Nestlé Health Science
- Medtronic
- 23andMe
- Prenetics
- ZOE
- Viome
- InsideTracker
- Nutrigenomix
- Rootine
- Sun Genomics
These personalized nutrition companies are investing heavily in research, AI-driven platforms, biomarker testing, and consumer-focused subscription models.
The Future of Personalized Nutrition
The convergence of biotechnology, digital health, and consumer wellness is redefining how individuals approach nutrition.
Key long-term trends shaping the industry include:
- Increased adoption of AI-powered personalization
- Greater consumer demand for preventive healthcare
- Expansion of microbiome and genetic testing services
- Subscription-based digital nutrition ecosystems
- Integration with wearable health technologies
By 2030, personalized nutrition is expected to evolve from a niche wellness category into a mainstream healthcare solution — driven by data, powered by technology, and centered on the individual.
Explore Adjacent Markets