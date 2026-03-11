Personalized Nutrition Market Set to Reach $30.94 Billion by 2030 at 14.4% CAGR | Asia Pacific Emerging as a High-Growth Hub

Delray Beach, FL, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by MarketsandMarkets, the global personalized nutrition market is projected to grow from USD 15.79 billion in 2025 to USD 30.94 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.4%.

This rapid expansion reflects a fundamental shift in how consumers approach health, wellness, and disease prevention.

The Rise of Personalized Nutrition

Unlike traditional one-size-fits-all dietary approaches, personalized nutrition leverages:

Genetic insights

Microbiome composition

Biomarker data

Lifestyle behaviors

Continuous health monitoring

These solutions deliver customized diet plans, supplements, and wellness strategies tailored to individual needs.

The integration of digital health technologies — including wearables, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based analytics — has accelerated adoption worldwide. Consumers are increasingly drawn to proactive, preventive healthcare solutions that empower them to manage chronic conditions, optimize longevity, and enhance overall well-being.

Businesses are responding by building integrated ecosystems that combine diagnostics, nutrition science, digital health platforms, and expert guidance.

Digital Tools: The Fastest-Growing Product Segment

Among product categories, digital tools and platforms are expected to capture significant personalized nutrition market share.

These solutions include:

Mobile health apps

Wearable devices

AI-driven nutrition analytics

Cloud-based health tracking platforms

Why Digital Is Winning

Convenience - Real-time monitoring without frequent clinic visits Scalability - Global reach via digital subscriptions Recurring Revenue Models - Subscription-based services drive long-term profitability Data-Driven Precision - Continuous personalization improves outcomes

From a business perspective, digital platforms offer high-margin growth opportunities while strengthening customer loyalty. Strategic partnerships between tech firms, healthcare providers, and nutrition brands are further expanding integrated service models.

As consumers grow more comfortable sharing health data, digital ecosystems are poised to become the backbone of the personalized nutrition industry.

Active Measurement: A Major Growth Driver

Within the “type” segment, active measurement is forecast to witness the highest CAGR.

Active measurement involves continuous, real-time tracking using:

Wearable biosensors

Continuous glucose monitors

At-home biomarker testing kits

Connected metabolic tracking devices

Why Active Measurement Matters

Enables dynamic dietary adjustments

Provides precise, actionable insights

Boosts consumer engagement and retention

Supports preventive healthcare strategies

For companies, this model creates opportunities for:

Device sales

Subscription-based analytics

Integrated nutrition services

Active measurement aligns perfectly with the global shift toward proactive health management and personalized interventions.

Asia Pacific: A High-Growth Regional Market

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a key growth engine for personalized nutrition.

Growth Drivers in the Region:

Expanding middle class

Rising lifestyle-related diseases

Rapid digital health adoption

Strong mobile and internet penetration

Government initiatives promoting preventive healthcare

Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are experiencing strong adoption of genetic testing, microbiome analysis, and app-based nutrition platforms. Increased awareness of preventive wellness is reshaping purchasing behavior toward customized health solutions.

Key Industry Players

The competitive landscape includes established healthcare giants, biotech innovators, and digital health pioneers such as:

Abbott

Nestlé Health Science

Medtronic

23andMe

Prenetics

ZOE

Viome

InsideTracker

Nutrigenomix

Rootine

Sun Genomics

These personalized nutrition companies are investing heavily in research, AI-driven platforms, biomarker testing, and consumer-focused subscription models.

The Future of Personalized Nutrition

The convergence of biotechnology, digital health, and consumer wellness is redefining how individuals approach nutrition.

Key long-term trends shaping the industry include:

Increased adoption of AI-powered personalization

Greater consumer demand for preventive healthcare

Expansion of microbiome and genetic testing services

Subscription-based digital nutrition ecosystems

Integration with wearable health technologies

By 2030, personalized nutrition is expected to evolve from a niche wellness category into a mainstream healthcare solution — driven by data, powered by technology, and centered on the individual.

