Global Settlement Acquires InvestReady and Accreditoken to Launch GSX Identity

New York/ Miami, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Settlement Holdings Inc. (GSH) today announced the acquisition of InvestReady and Accreditoken, combining their technologies to form GSX Identity (GSX ID), a decentralized identity and credential platform designed for regulated digital asset settlement.

The new subsidiary will integrate InvestReady’s accredited investor verification and compliance workflows with Accreditoken’s decentralized credential technology, creating an institutional-grade identity layer for banks, governments, blockchains, and other regulated institutions. GSX ID will also serve as the identity framework for the Global Settlement blockchain, enabling participants to verify once and transact across compliant financial networks.

The platform will support reusable credentials, policy enforcement across transaction lifecycles, and enterprise governance tools designed to meet evolving regulatory frameworks including MiCA, FATF Travel Rule guidance, and emerging U.S. digital asset regulation.



The combined platform is designed to support fully compliant transactions across government-issued central bank digital currencies, commodities settlements, and cross-border payments — enabling regulated participants to transact with confidence across jurisdictions worldwide. The EU's MiCA framework, FATF Travel Rule guidance, and evolving SEC digital asset rulemaking each reinforce the market need for a persistent, portable, and auditable identity layer in regulated finance.

“Too much of the blockchain industry assumed compliance could be bolted on later,” said Ryan Kirkley, CEO of Global Settlement Holdings. “The result has been networks regulators don’t trust. GSX Identity is being built as the trust layer for the next generation of compliant financial infrastructure.”

Founded through the University of Miami Launchpad, InvestReady has verified hundreds of thousands of accredited investors and minted more than 400,000 credentials on-chain, serving hundreds of issuers and tokenization platforms.

Adrian E. Alvarez, Esq., CEO of InvestReady, will become CEO of GSX Identity and lead product development and institutional partnerships.

“InvestReady was built to streamline compliant investor onboarding without sacrificing verification standards,” Alvarez said. “GSX ID expands that foundation into a broader identity platform where credentials can be issued, governed, and reused across multiple institutions.”



“After over a decade of InvestReady leading investor accreditation and identity solutions I am excited to now join forces with GSX in order crack the identity and investor passport problem in a world of finance that operates onchain which has become the inevitable future the world economy is now marching towards.” said Herwig Konings, Co‑Founder of accreditoken and InvestReady. “





Ryan Kirkley will serve as Chairman of GSX Identity, guiding the integration into Global Settlement’s broader institutional settlement infrastructure.

The new company will be structured as a Delaware C-corporation with a post-transaction valuation exceeding $10 million and plans to establish an employee equity incentive pool as the platform scales.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

About Global Settlement Holdings Inc.

Global Settlement Holdings Inc. (GSH) is building infrastructure for regulated digital finance, focused on enabling compliant, interoperable, and institution-ready settlement capabilities. Through a commitment to security, auditability, and enterprise-grade controls, GSH supports financial institutions and market participants pursuing modernization of cross-border and digital asset settlement.

About InvestReady

InvestReady (Accredify, Inc.) provides accredited investor verification and related compliance workflows designed to support regulated capital formation and onboarding requirements. InvestReady serves issuers, platforms, and institutions by streamlining verification processes with a focus on defensibility, operational efficiency, and customer experience.

About GSX Identity (GSX ID)

GSX Identity, Inc. (GSX ID) is the identity and credentialing layer designed for regulated settlement networks and institutional adoption. GSX ID provides decentralized and managed identity solutions—including credential issuance, authentication, policy enforcement, and lifecycle governance—enabling institutions to reduce duplicative compliance friction while maintaining auditability and control.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected closing of the transaction, anticipated benefits of the acquisition, product development plans, market opportunities, and future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.