MRIGlobal Awarded a CDC Contract for up to $148 Million

Kansas City, MO., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRIGlobal has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling value of up to $148,000,000 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for Diagnostic Test Development and Production for Emergency Response.

The purpose of this contract is to improve the efficiency and accuracy of laboratory testing and the situational awareness provided by use of laboratory data during and outside of public health emergencies (PHE), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) aims to enhance laboratory quality, science, and data reporting by improving specific laboratory processes and data sharing between internal and external partners. These enhancements should strengthen our national laboratory system to support readiness and response activities at all levels of public health and across multiple pathogen and condition types, both current and novel.

In collaboration with global partners in diagnostic development and manufacturing, MRIGlobal will provide CDC with rapid support for nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) development, manufacturing, and deployment of newly developed tests that address public health needs ranging and as determined by the CDC. MRIGlobal solutions may range from developing novel point-of-need diagnostics to leveraging existing clinical diagnostics assays and laboratory networks across the United States. This work will ensure that diagnostic tests can be developed, validated, and manufactured at scale to meet urgent public health needs in response to outbreaks of pathogens with pandemic potential. MRIGlobal has extensive experience in developing novel assays for infectious diseases and performing analytical studies on an accelerated timeline to support rapid authorization and ultimate clearance of numerous tests for biothreat agents, respiratory diseases, antimicrobial resistance, tropical fevers, and gastrointestinal diseases.

The team’s collective knowledge in research & development and of regulatory affairs will ensure that the CDC is prepared to rapidly respond to an outbreak scenario with pathways for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and 510(k) approval of developed tests. Further, MRIGlobal’s CAP/CLIA accredited laboratories are designed to quickly onboard new assays, scale up when needed, and support performance of quality work to meet evolving client needs.

“MRIGlobal is proud to have played a key role in the COVID-19 pandemic response by co-developing and validating diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2,” said Ian Colrain, Ph.D., President & CEO, MRIGlobal. “This award from the CDC not only acknowledges our past performance but also reflects their confidence in our ability to continue delivering high-quality work. Whenever called upon to address public health challenges of national importance, the MRIGlobal team brings the experience and expertise needed to respond effectively. We’re ready to take on this next challenge, and I’m confident our efforts will contribute meaningfully to pandemic preparedness.”

The CDC Diagnostic Test Development and Production for Emergency Response IDIQ, with a five-year contract ceiling of $148,000,000, will be executed through task orders using a collaborative approach, integrating in-house expertise with trusted external partnerships, allowing for the development of rapid, customized solutions.