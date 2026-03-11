Anchorage Digital Ventures Makes Strategic Portfolio Company Purchase of $IMU to Strengthen Institutional Onchain Security

Singapore, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchorage Digital, home to America's first federally chartered crypto bank, today announced a strategic Ventures Portfolio Company purchase of $IMU and partnership with Immunefi, the world’s leading onchain security infrastructure platform. The partnership aims to deliver best-in-class security and risk management solutions to Anchorage Digital’s users, with a particular focus on users of Porto, the company’s institutional self-custody wallet.

Porto by Anchorage Digital empowers institutions to confidently engage with DeFi protocols, execute native swaps, and deploy sophisticated onchain strategies directly from its self-custody wallet. Given the increased threat exposure inherent to DeFi participation, this partnership with Immunefi represents a strategic alignment to enhance the security posture available to Porto users.

Immunefi has established itself as critical infrastructure for blockchain security, protecting over $180 billion in user funds and having facilitated more than $130 million in bug bounty payouts to security researchers. The platform connects leading protocols—including Ethereum, Aave, Optimism, Arbitrum, and hundreds of others—with a global network of over 60,000 security researchers. The $IMU token is the core value creation asset of the Immunefi ecosystem and incentivizes the responsible disclosure of vulnerabilities.

"Institutional adoption of DeFi demands institutional-grade security," said Mitchell Amador, Founder and CEO of Immunefi. "By partnering with Anchorage Digital and Porto, we're extending our security infrastructure to the institutions that are shaping the future of onchain finance. The $IMU token ensures that every participant in this ecosystem—from security researchers to protocol teams—is aligned around the shared mission of protecting user funds."

Porto combines Anchorage Digital’s world-class security architecture with a self-custody model designed for institutional needs. The wallet features end-to-end cryptographic integrity, FIPS-140 compliant hardware security modules (HSMs), configurable quorum approval policies, and real-time smart contract risk simulation. Porto supports a wide range of blockchain networks including Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, Sui, and over 20 additional chains.

“As institutions increasingly participate in DeFi through self-custody solutions like Porto, the need for robust security infrastructure becomes paramount,” said Matt Round of Anchorage Digital Ventures. “Immunefi’s proven track record in identifying and preventing vulnerabilities before they can be exploited makes them the ideal partner to help safeguard our users’ onchain activities.”

Through this partnership, both organizations will collaborate to bring enhanced security solutions to the institutional DeFi ecosystem, combining Anchorage Digital’s regulatory expertise and custody infrastructure with Immunefi’s comprehensive security platform and threat intelligence capabilities.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, stablecoin issuance, and the industry’s leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital Bank also offers fiat custody services through the use of an FDIC-insured, licensed sub-custodian. Anchorage Digital is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with a valuation of $4.2 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com, on X @Anchorage, and on LinkedIn.

About Immunefi

Immunefi is the leading security platform for blockchains, working with groundbreaking protocols such as Chainlink, Ethereum Foundation, Optimism, Arbitrum, and many more. Its core product, the Immunefi platform, provides Day-0 security that projects use to protect their first lines of code. The broader Immunefi ecosystem, including the platform, integration partners, and security contributors, is powered by the $IMU token, which aligns everyone involved to protect the global onchain economy. The company protects $180 billion in user funds, has prevented over $25 billion in hacks across 650+ protocols, and features a community of over 60,000 security researchers.

