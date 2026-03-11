CPAB Advances Transparency with Publication of Individual Firm Inspection Reports

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) has published its first individual firm inspection reports, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of CPAB’s public disclosure practices.

The reports are now available on CPAB’s website and will be published on an ongoing basis. This initiative enhances transparency and provides stakeholders with greater insight into the results of CPAB’s regulatory oversight of public accounting firms that audit Canadian reporting issuers.

“Today’s achievement represents an important step forward in CPAB’s commitment to transparency,” said Sonny Randhawa, Chief Executive Officer of CPAB. “Public disclosure of these reports strengthens confidence in audit quality and delivers meaningful information to investors, audit committee chairs, and other stakeholders across Canada.”

The publication of individual firm inspection reports builds on earlier disclosure enhancements introduced by CPAB in recent years, including the public disclosure of significant enforcement actions and unresolved recommendations, as well as requirements for firms to share issuer-specific inspection findings with audit committees. These changes follow extensive public consultation and the implementation of related rule and legislative amendments completed in March 2025.

CPAB’s mission is to promote audit quality and contribute to public confidence in the integrity of financial reporting. It does this through proactive regulatory oversight, the facilitation of dialogues with domestic and international stakeholders, and the publication of thematic reviews, comment letters, and inspections insights, which are available on CPAB’s website.

More information on CPAB’s disclosures as well as the individual firm inspection reports can be accessed on CPAB’s website.

