HairClub Unveils New Brand Identity and Advertising Under New CMO

BOCA RATON, Florida, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HairClub, North America’s most experienced and trusted hair restoration company, today announced the launch of four new advertising campaigns on social media channels alongside a refreshed brand identity under the leadership of its new Chief Marketing Officer, Michael E. Donner.

The new campaigns introduce a modern look and voice for HairClub, emphasizing what makes it different in a crowded marketplace, its personalized services delivered through over 100 centers across North America, and the proven results provided by the company’s hair restoration solutions. Through digital, social, video, and in-center experiences, the campaigns invite audiences to see HairClub as a trusted partner, not just a provider, on their journey to getting the hair they want and restoring their confidence.

Each campaign is aimed at a different stage of the marketing funnel. The goal of the first campaign is to build awareness of HairClub’s differences and features more than 50 advertisements scheduled to run throughout the year on six different social media platforms. For the consideration stage, HairClub has launched a campaign focusing on highlighting its in-person services versus online-only providers. For the final conversion stage, HairClub has introduced a series of updated before/after advertisements to spotlight the company’s proven results. In support of these campaigns, HairClub has also launched a series of video sales letters running on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

“HairClub is fundamentally different from other companies in the hair restoration marketplace,” said Ahmad M. Wardak, President and Chief Executive Officer of HairClub. “We offer the industry’s most comprehensive range of solutions, from advanced hair systems and surgical* hair transplants to non-surgical and ongoing hair maintenance and regrowth options, addressing every stage of hair loss. And unlike many newer, online-only brands, HairClub brings 50 years of experience and a personalized, hands-on approach that continues to earn the trust of our clients.”

“Our new brand and advertising campaigns represent who HairClub is today and where we’re headed,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Michael E. Donner. “For decades, we’ve helped more than 500,000 clients regain not just their hair, but their confidence. This rebrand brings that mission to life in a more contemporary way and will be rolled out throughout 2026 as HairClub celebrates its 50th anniversary.”

Donner joined HairClub in 2025 and is responsible for brand and creative strategy, marketing, demand generation, digital initiatives, consumer engagement, customer experience, eCommerce and call center operations, uniting every growth-driving function under a single vision as HairClub embarks on an ambitious new chapter.

“Michael brings the rare ability to blend creative vision with data-driven precision,” said Wardak. “He has scaled brands, transformed customer acquisition, and built marketing systems that deliver measurable impact. His leadership will be key as we expand services, strengthen our multi-channel approach, and remain as the most trusted, effective, and comprehensive provider of hair restoration solutions in North America.”

With more than 20 years of high-impact marketing leadership for leading brands across eCommerce, healthcare, DTC, and retail, Donner has held senior executive roles at Ingram Micro, Perry Ellis International, MDLIVE, Akamai/Prolexic, Tech Data, and Capgemini.

“Today’s consumers are bombarded with hair loss products, confusing claims, and online gimmicks,” said Donner. “But supplements, topical solutions, and one-size-fits-all products used in isolation rarely work. With HairClub, clients don’t have to guess what works or take their journey alone. It’s time the market knows why HairClub’s unmatched story, heritage, and in person treatments stand out in a crowded marketplace.”

As part of the rebrand, HairClub will be introducing updated visual elements, a refreshed color palette, and a refined brand voice. These changes will roll out across all consumer touchpoints, including advertising, digital platforms and web site, hair restoration centers nationwide, and customer and sales communications.

About HairClub

HairClub is the leading full-service provider of hair restoration solutions for men, women, and children. Since 1976, HairClub has combined innovative solutions, personalized care, and empathetic service to help clients regain confidence and transform their lives. HairClub has more than 100 locations both corporate and franchise throughout North America with over 1,000 team members and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aderans Co., Ltd., the global leader in hair-related products and services headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at www.hairclub.com.



*Professional hair transplantation services are provided by the affiliated physicians of Bosley Medical Group, P.C. (“BMG”). Please note that no procedures are performed until the patient has been examined, diagnosed and accepted for treatment by a BMG physician. Results may vary.

