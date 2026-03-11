USW Local 3505 members ratify four-year agreement with Slacan Industries





Members of USW Local 3505 stand on the picket line outside Slacan Industries in Brantford, Ont.

BRANTFORD, Ont., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 3505 at Slacan Industries have ratified a new four-year collective agreement.

The agreement, ratified Saturday, covers 116 workers and includes wage increases over the life of the contract, improvements to benefits, strengthened language around health and safety and training, and the introduction of an attendance recognition program that allows members to earn a monetary reward of up to five per cent of their annual wages.

“This agreement reflects the strength and solidarity of our members,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director. “Through collective action and fair bargaining, Local 3505 members secured improvements that recognize their work and strengthen protections for workers on the job.”

Bob Yates, USW Area Co-ordinator, worked closely with the local bargaining committee throughout negotiations.

“This was a strong effort by the bargaining committee and the membership,” said Yates. “By staying united and focused on their priorities, the members were able to reach an agreement that strengthens their contract and supports workers and their families.”

Local 3505 President John Barton said he is proud of the solidarity shown by the membership and the broader labour movement.

“I’m relieved we were able to reach an agreement that reflects what our members need,” said Barton. “This four-year agreement brings stability during uncertain times at this moment and helps ensure our members can support their families and plan for the future. I’m also incredibly grateful for the support we received from the Steelworkers family and the broader labour community throughout this process.”

The United Steelworkers represents workers in a wide range of industries across Canada and advocates for fair wages, safe workplaces and respect for workers’ rights.

