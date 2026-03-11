SIGGY Releases 'Wirehead' Album Created from Neural Signals by Neuroscientist Dr. Galen Buckwalter

Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGGY, an alternative rock project led by neuroscientist and brain-computer interface researcher Dr. Galen Buckwalter, announced the upcoming release of its new album Wirehead, scheduled to debut on streaming platforms on March 15, 2026. The project draws conceptual inspiration from neural interface research that translates brain activity into digital signals, exploring how emerging neurotechnology may influence creative expression and the future of music.

Neuroscientist Dr. Galen Buckwalter uses implanted microelectrode arrays to convert neural signals into digital output, a technology that influenced the concept behind SIGGY’s album Wirehead.

What if music could be created directly from the human brain?

That question moves from science fiction toward reality with the release of “Wirehead,” the title track from the new album Wirehead by alternative rock project SIGGY, led by neuroscientist and brain-computer interface innovator Dr. Galen Buckwalter, who has implanted neural arrays capable of translating brain activity into digital signals.

Buckwalter has six implanted microelectrode arrays in his brain — devices capable of translating neural activity into digital signals as part of research being conducted at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

Originally developed within research focused on motor restoration, the same decoding principles that interpret movement-related neural activity have also enabled exploratory systems that convert brain signals into real-time sound. This intersection between clinical research and creative expression became a conceptual foundation for Wirehead, an album exploring consciousness, identity, and the evolving relationship between humans and machines.

“I have six Utah arrays in my brain, placed in six different regions,” Buckwalter explains. “Each of these arrays is about four by four millimeters. They did a full craniotomy to implant them.

A brilliant Caltech graduate student developed an algorithm that allows me to create tones with my thoughts.

The trippy thing is that I can think different types of thoughts — like humor or movement — and different neurons will activate. That thought generates a change in the system.

It feels kind of like jazz. It’s a new form of music, literally.”

The research foundation behind these technologies demonstrates how neural interface systems designed for therapeutic goals can also support creativity, identity, and expanded user experience. For Buckwalter, the experience of interacting with neural signals as a form of musical expression influenced both the themes and sonic experimentation present throughout the album.

The album title Wirehead references both cyberpunk culture and the merging of biology with technology — themes woven throughout the project’s sound and lyrics. The music blends alternative rock, experimental textures, and cinematic storytelling influenced by psychology, neuroscience, and philosophical questions about human identity in a technological future.

The album is set to release on all streaming services on March 15, 2026.

Wirehead includes ten tracks, including “Wirehead,” “Rimbaud,” “Long Depression,” and “Heavy in the Light,” combining introspective lyricism with modern production and experimental sonic elements.

Beyond music, Wirehead represents a broader cultural conversation about the future of creativity itself. As neural technologies and artificial intelligence continue to evolve, the project raises questions about where human expression ends and technology begins.

About SIGGY

SIGGY is an alternative rock project exploring the intersection of psychology, philosophy, and technology through music. The band blends experimental sound design with emotionally driven songwriting and conceptual storytelling. The band name SIGGY draws inspiration from Sigmund Freud, reflecting themes of consciousness, perception, and the subconscious mind.

Band Members

Dr. Galen Buckwalter — Vocals

Dr. Galen Buckwalter is a neuroscientist and entrepreneur known for contributions to brain-computer interface research and neurotechnology innovation. His work has supported advances in technologies aimed at restoring communication and mobility for individuals with neurological conditions. He's the co-founder of two companies, psyml.co (psychology/machine learning) and Credtent.org (content licensing for AI).

Ryan Howes — Guitar & Backing Vocals

Ryan Howes splits his time between stage lights and therapy sessions. A Pasadena-based clinical psychologist and author of The Mental Health Journal for Men, he brings sharp melodic instincts and a clinician’s insight into human tension, channeling both into Siggy’s wired, cerebral edge.

Deborah Buckwalter, Ph.D. — Bass & Backing Vocals

Deborah Buckwalter anchors Siggy with steady, melodic bass lines and intuitive harmonies. A clinical and neuropsychologist offstage, she brings decades of therapeutic insight and relational intelligence to the band’s chemistry—equal parts precision and pulse.

Paul Netherton — Drums

Siggy’s rhythmic engine, Paul Netherton delivers driving percussion that powers the band’s live intensity. Beyond music, he’s a longtime fixture in the Altadena community through his thrift store—an institution that became a symbol of resilience during and after the Eaton Fire.

Album: Wirehead

Artist: SIGGY



Available on all streaming platforms on March 15, 2026

"Wirehead" album cover art.

About Siggy

SIGGY is an alternative rock project blending experimental sound design with themes drawn from psychology, neuroscience, and philosophy, creating music that explores the evolving relationship between humans and technology.

Press Inquiries

Gwyndolyn Burgess

carmensinata [at] gmail.com

https://siggytheband.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=T6E5hAdhgUQ