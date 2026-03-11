AI Platforms, Data Infrastructure, and Healthcare Innovation Shape the Market Narrative

DENVER, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fresh wave of developments across artificial intelligence, healthcare technology, and digital infrastructure is reinforcing a central theme dominating markets: the rapid convergence of AI with data-heavy industries. From biotech platforms deploying autonomous agents to data-center integrators scaling AI infrastructure, companies are positioning themselves to capture value from the next phase of the technology cycle.

Leading the narrative is KALA BIO (NASDAQ: KALA), which announced it expects to deploy its first commercial AI agent within approximately two weeks as part of the rebranded Researgency.ai platform. The company is attempting to reposition itself from a traditional clinical-stage biotech into a hybrid model combining drug development with enterprise AI software.

Kala’s strategy centers on building specialized “agentic AI” tools for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, software agents designed to autonomously perform high-value operational tasks such as regulatory documentation, clinical trial protocol drafting, pharmacovigilance monitoring, and competitive intelligence analysis. The launch reflects the accelerating push toward AI automation across research-driven industries, where complex compliance requirements and massive scientific datasets create fertile ground for productivity gains.

Another player seeking exposure to AI-driven healthcare infrastructure is Totaligent (OTCID: TGNT), which recently outlined plans to expand into the biologics ecosystem through strategic acquisitions. The company has signed letters of intent to acquire Aetherium Medical’s platform and intellectual property and to form a joint venture with Japanese distributor GloMed Solutions, a business generating roughly $10 million in annual revenue and about $1 million in free cash flow.

These moves aim to position Totaligent within the infrastructure layer supporting the rapidly expanding biologics market, a segment of medicine built around therapies derived from living cells that increasingly relies on AI-driven discovery and data analysis.

While emerging companies pursue platform shifts, established enterprise software providers continue focusing on monetizing AI adoption. Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $79.6 million, up 1% year over year, with subscription revenue reaching $73.4 million. More notably, billings climbed 8% to $111.2 million and the company recorded its highest quarterly billings to date.

Domo’s leadership emphasized growing demand as organizations move beyond AI experimentation and begin deploying production systems that automate workflows and operational decision-making. The company’s improving non-GAAP operating margin, which rose to 10% in the quarter, underscores the ongoing shift toward profitability as AI analytics platforms mature.

Automation is also gaining traction in industrial environments. Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) said it is on track to sell more autonomous vehicle solutions in the first quarter of 2026 than in all of 2025. The company’s DriveMod Tugger platform, used to automate repetitive material transport inside manufacturing and logistics facilities, is seeing increasing adoption as customers move from pilot programs to full production deployments.

The company noted that autonomous operating hours across its customer base surged more than 113% in the second half of last year, reflecting broader acceptance of AI-driven industrial automation.

