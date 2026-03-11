Former CBC News Journalist Travis Dhanraj to Join Forum Focus with Wyatt Sharpe for First Broadcast Interview Since Public Split with CBC

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CBC News journalist and host of Canada Tonight, Travis Dhanraj, will sit down with Wyatt Sharpe for an exclusive interview on Forum Focus on The News Forum tonight. The conversation marks Dhanraj’s first broadcast interview since parting ways with CBC News more than a year ago following a very public dispute with the public broadcaster.

In the wide-ranging discussion, Dhanraj will speak openly about the circumstances surrounding his departure from CBC and the allegations he has raised regarding the internal editorial environment at the network. He will discuss claims that his voice was restricted through the editorial direction imposed on his program, and reflect on the broader implications for journalism, media independence, and editorial freedom in Canada.

Dhanraj hosted Canada Tonight on CBC News Network and previously worked across multiple major Canadian newsrooms. His departure from the public broadcaster sparked significant debate within Canadian media circles about editorial oversight, newsroom culture, and the role of public broadcasters in a changing media landscape.

The interview will air on Forum Focus with Wyatt Sharpe at 7PM tonight (March 11, 2026), exclusively on The News Forum.

The program Forum Focus is hosted by journalist Wyatt Sharpe and features weekly in-depth conversations with political leaders, journalists, and newsmakers shaping the national conversation.

Forum Focus – where to watch:

Check your local listings for channel information or visit www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch.

