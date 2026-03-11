Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Figma Inc. (NYSE: FIG) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Figma Inc. (“Figma” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FIG) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Figma went public on July 31, 2025, listing its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FIG. The company priced its initial public offering at $33 per share, selling nearly 37 million shares and raising more than $1.2 billion from investors. Since its public debut, however, the price of Figma’s common stock has declined significantly. As a result, investors who purchased Figma shares in or traceable to the IPO may have suffered losses.

Investors who acquired Figma shares in or traceable to the company’s IPO and suffered losses may have legal rights. Securities laws provide protections to investors when companies issue shares through registration statements that contain materially misleading statements or omissions. Investors are encouraged to contact counsel to discuss their rights and potential recovery options.

If you suffered a loss in Figma, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email to afarah@lowey.com or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. at (914) 733-7278 or via email at vcappucci@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com