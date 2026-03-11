CSG and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa Launch Multidomain Industrial Partnership

CSG Group and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A. (PGZ) have signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement that establishes the foundation for further deepening industrial, technological, and business cooperation. The agreement creates a basis for joint development and production projects covering, among others, engines for the next generation of unmanned systems and missiles, the ammunition segment, and modern land platforms. The document also opens the possibility for joint participation in defence programs implemented within the European Union and NATO.

The framework agreement was signed in the presence of the Secretary of State at the Polish Ministry of State Assets, Konrad Gołota, and the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Poland, Břetislav Dančák.

Cooperation between CSG and PGZ includes, among other areas, joint work on the design and production of advanced engines intended for use in unmanned systems, missile systems, and selected land platforms. The agreement also envisages a significant expansion of cooperation in the ammunition sector, including ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles, main battle tanks, and tube artillery – covering all key calibres essential both for modern armed forces and for Europe’s production capabilities.

“We support the creation of such alliances within the European Union. It is, in a way, the dual engine that Europe needs. This is the time to build smart and responsible alliances with our closest neighbours. Our industries declare they are ready to cooperate rather than compete. Good cooperation between our defence ministries and industries guarantees that we are building stability and development in the region in a coherent way,” said Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of State Assets Konrad Gołota.

“My mission in Poland is dedicated, among other things, to cooperation in the field of security. I believe we are entering a new phase of cooperation, filling political cooperation with tangible content in the key sector of the defence industry. CSG and PGZ are very strong partners for building such cooperation,” said the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Poland, Břetislav Dančák.

Both groups also plan to intensify cooperation in the development and production of land platforms, particularly in the area of specialized vehicles and heavy mobile support systems. The ambition of CSG and PGZ is to create joint, competitive technologies that will be able to support national, regional, and international projects while strengthening the resilience of European supply chains.

The signed agreement represents a step toward a long-term strategic partnership aimed at addressing the region’s growing defence needs and strengthening joint development, production, and export capabilities. It will also include companies belonging to the CSG and PGZ groups.

“The very good cooperation in the implementation of existing projects in the areas of artillery ammunition and land platforms means that we perceive CSG as a trusted partner with very high credibility. The R&D and production capabilities of companies belonging to CSG complement the offer of the Polish Armaments Group, while the geographical proximity of production facilities in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia creates excellent conditions for joint activities. These are only some of the reasons why we believe that long-term and multidomain cooperation between PGZ and CSG can become an important factor strengthening the security of our countries and Central Europe,” said Adam Leszkiewicz, President of the Management Board of PGZ S.A.

“The combination of technological competencies of companies belonging to CSG and PGZ creates enormous opportunities and can become a source of long-term growth for companies in both groups. We are interested in building a long-term partnership that strengthens the security of the European Union and NATO. Thanks to strategic cooperation with PGZ, we will be able to meet all the requirements of the Polish Ministry of National Defence in terms of the technical modernization of the Polish Armed Forces, while also aligning with the economic policy of the Polish government, which assumes the localization of production in Poland and the long-term strengthening of the country’s economic base,” emphasized Wojciech Grzonka, Chairman of the Board of CSG Polska and Vice President for Sales at CSG.

CSG and PGZ are among the largest defence groups in Central Europe, and their industrial and technological cooperation has the potential to become a partnership of regional and continental scale. The synergies generated by combining the competencies of companies within both groups may effectively support the defence capabilities of armed forces in the region and thus directly strengthen the security of the European Union and NATO’s eastern flank.

The expansion of cooperation between CSG and PGZ aligns with the economic and defence policies of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland, as well as with the long-term strategy formulated at the European Union level aimed at strengthening the European industrial base, building independent and resilient supply chains, increasing Europe’s autonomy in defence and dual-use technologies, and improving the interoperability of armed forces.

An important element included in the agreement is the possibility for CSG and PGZ to establish strategic cooperation in the implementation of international defence projects aimed at strengthening security in the region, particularly programs launched by the European Union (such as ASAP and SAFE) and NATO. Cooperation between the two groups will take into account the full range of industrial capabilities of companies belonging to CSG and PGZ.

The parties to the agreement are CSG companies CSGM a.s. and Czechoslovak Group Polska Sp. z o.o., and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A.

The agreement opens the way for expanding the existing cooperation between PGZ and CSG, including projects related to the production of ammunition and armoured tactical vehicles. In addition, in February this year CSG and PGZ established cooperation concerning the integration of the Polish Scatterable Mine System with Tatra chassis and the joint offering of this solution on export markets.

About CSG

CSG N.V. (“CSG”) is a Dutch company and a leading European defence industrial group, with its top management headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and delivers defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. The Group focuses on the development and manufacturing of strategically important products, systems and technologies in the fields of defence and ammunition, as well as in related sectors such as aerospace. CSG operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia and India, and exports its products worldwide. The Group continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Key companies within the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2024, the Group reported annual revenues of EUR 4.0 billion. CSG shares are traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker CSG. More information is available at: www.czechoslovakgroup.com

About CSG Polska

CSG has been a long-standing partner of the Polish defence industry in implementing critical programmes related to the technical modernisation of the Polish Armed Forces. The development of cooperation on the Polish market is managed by Czechoslovak Group Polska, headquartered in Warsaw and established at the end of 2024. Cooperation with Polish companies has so far included technology transfer that enabled the launch of production of 155 mm artillery ammunition for Krab self-propelled howitzers in facilities belonging to Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ). Another example of mutually beneficial cooperation with PGZ is the establishment of production of 4×4 tactical multi-purpose vehicles (known in Poland as Waran) at Huta Stalowa Wola S.A. and its associated facilities. These vehicles are supplied to the Polish Armed Forces in several configurations. CSG’s offer for the Polish defence industry and the Polish Armed Forces is broad and diverse. Among the key principles guiding CSG’s activities in Poland are partnership and the pursuit of synergies and long-term business relationships, including cooperation on the international defence market with both public and private entities.

About Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A.

Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa is the leader of the Polish defence industry and one of the largest defence groups in Central Europe. The Group brings together nearly 70 companies – modern industrial plants, service facilities and research centres that are crucial to the Polish defence sector. PGZ’s portfolio addresses the full spectrum of needs of modern armed forces and other customers – from individual weapons and soldier equipment, through communication systems, optoelectronics, ammunition production, radar reconnaissance systems, tube artillery, specialised transport vehicles and armoured equipment, to air and missile defence systems and shipbuilding for naval forces. At the same time, PGZ possesses comprehensive MRO capabilities. More information about PGZ can be found at: https://grupapgz.pl

CSG Press Office

Andrej Čírtek, Spokesperson

tel.: +420 602 494 208

e-mail: andrej.cirtek@czechoslovakgroup.cz

PGZ S.A. Communication and External Relations Office

Artur Weber

tel. +48 539 671 974

e-mail: artur.weber@pgzsa.pl

Attachments