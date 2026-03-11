INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (“Camping World”) (NYSE: CWH). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Camping World’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Camping World overstated its ability to "surgically manage [its] inventory" to optimize profit using "data analytics"; (ii) Camping World overstated the retail demand of consumers it was experiencing and/or reasonably expected; (iii) as a result, Camping World would require "strict, corrective inventory management objectives," negatively impacting gross profit and margins; and (iv) Camping World's inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate disclosures and/or guidance, including about the health of its balance sheet and/or the ability to manage Selling, General & Administrative expenses.

If you purchased Camping World shares between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/camping-world/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 11, 2026.

