Eclipse Automation Marks 25 Years with Strategic Expansion, New Partnerships, and Bold Vision for the Future of Factory Automation

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Automation, a global leader in factory automation, today announced a significant strategic evolution in celebration of its 25th anniversary. The milestone emphasizes Eclipse’s renewed focus on global growth, innovative partnerships, and the continued transformation of modern factories into connected, digital, and human-centric operations.

"For 25 years, Eclipse has helped factories around the world unlock the benefits of factory automation," said Steve Mai, Chief Executive Officer of Eclipse Automation. "Today, we enter a new era, to further the physical and digital convergence, helping factory leaders make smarter automation decisions that deliver value faster." Mai continued, "Since its founding in 2001, Eclipse Automation has remained at the forefront of factory automation, guiding global manufacturers through rapid technological advancements, and we are ready today to guide our clients and partners through this next phase of factory transformation. Our teams design and deliver systems the same way our customers evaluate them, through an engineering lens, for engineers meeting the demands of the Monday morning shift.”

To meet accelerating demand for advanced factory automation and more informed automation decision-making, Eclipse is expanding its Rock Hill, South Carolina facility. This increased capacity and engineering capability will better support factory automation advisors and U.S. factory leaders navigating reshoring initiatives. As physical automation systems and digital factory strategies rapidly converge from the shop floor to the boardroom, Eclipse is focused on helping customers achieve their reshoring objectives with speed, scale, precision, and confidence. This move aligns with a growing $1 Trillion USD reshoring opportunity, enabling companies to ensure investments deliver long-term operational and economic value as production moves closer to home.

In Europe, Eclipse Automation is strengthening its presence in the life sciences market by launching of a new Sales, Business Development, and Engineering Applications Hub in Germany—bringing the company closer to key customers in one of the world's most advanced industrial manufacturing regions.

Advancement of technology is a cornerstone of Eclipse Automation. To this regard, Eclipse has made an investment in Mirsee Robotics (Cambridge, Ontario), an innovative developer of remotely operated humanoid robotic systems. The outcome of this new venture is to combine our resources, partner with customers to identify real world use cases, and advance the technology for cost effective deployment into production environments. A new alliance with NVIDIA will help expedite the digitization of factory data, advance the commercialization of digital twins, and accelerate the path to software-defined, AI-powered manufacturing. Together, these initiatives aim to create a more connected, intelligent, and resilient factory ecosystem.

To support these ambitions, Eclipse Automation is investing in a new global headquarters, purpose-built for innovation and co-creation. The facility will bring together engineers, customers, and partners in a collaborative environment featuring state-of-the-art R&D labs, immersive demo spaces, and innovation zones dedicated to solving complex manufacturing challenges.

"In a space as dynamic as factory automation, strategy can't stand still," said Mike Fisher, President, at Eclipse Automation. "Our focus is on helping manufacturers think differently—not just about what they automate, but why—so they can align their factory strategy with outcomes that enable them to lead with confidence in a fast-changing landscape."

“This is more than a milestone; it's a moment of acceleration," added Mai. "We're building the future of factory automation, grounded in 25 years of impact, and moving forward with greater speed, purpose, and momentum than ever before.”

About Eclipse Automation

Eclipse Automation is a global provider of factory automation solutions, with operations across the United States, Canada, Hungary, and Germany. With more than 25 years of experience, we take great pride in delivering solutions the world depends on. We partner with customers throughout the entire automation lifecycle from concept and design to integration and ongoing support helping them combine digital intelligence with physical performance to meet evolving factory demands. Our solutions enable factory leaders to improve total cost of ownership, increase speed, reliability, and enhance operational efficiency across a wide range of industries, including life sciences, electric vehicles, automotive, battery production, heavy machinery, nuclear energy, consumer goods, aerospace and defense, and industrial manufacturing. We are committed to helping the industry harness the power of digital manufacturing today and into the future. Learn more at www.eclipseautomation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ec97478-81e8-4d74-8e91-28bc5030cb18