Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public School Serving Students Across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at Volunteer State Virtual Academy (VSVA), a K12-powered tuition-free virtual public school serving students in grades K-12 across Tennessee.

VSVA is a full-time online public school serving Tennessee students, taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Tennessee academic standards. The school is powered by K12, a national leader in online education and provides:

Tennessee-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career prep pathways that allow middle and high school students to explore careers, prepare for the workforce and earn industry-recognized certifications in fields such as business management; marketing, distribution & logistics; hospitality & tourism; human services; health science and education & training

Advanced coursework, honors, AP® and dual enrollment options

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes

Social and career clubs, school activities and in-person engagement opportunities statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

VSVA – https://vsva.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Tennessee? Volunteer State Virtual Academy is a tuition-free virtual public school serving students across Tennessee.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by Tennessee-certified teachers. Online school students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework and regular teacher support.



Do online public schools offer career pathways or career training? Yes. Many K12-powered online public schools offer career and technical education (CTE) pathways, career exploration opportunities, industry certifications and apprenticeships. Career pathway availability varies by school and, in Tennessee, includes business management; marketing, distribution & logistics; hospitality & tourism; human services; health science and education & training.



Are online public schools accredited? Volunteer State Virtual Academy is a public school authorized in Tennessee. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a high school diploma recognized by the state of Tennessee.



Do parents have to teach their child in online public school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home while teachers deliver lessons, assign work and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online public school? Students can participate in clubs, school activities and in-person events throughout the year. Students can also join the K12 Zone, a virtual school campus where they can meet friends, play games, join competitions, explore career fairs and attend school assemblies.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Tennessee? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Volunteer State Virtual Academy is now open. Families interested in online public school in Tennessee can apply at the school's website listed above.



About Volunteer State Virtual Academy

Volunteer State Virtual Academy (VSVA) offers Tennessee students in grades K-12 a tuition-free, full-time online learning experience. With flexible scheduling and career-focused learning opportunities, VSVA helps students reach their academic and professional goals. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, VSVA benefits from 25 years of experience in online education. Learn more at https://vsva.k12.com/.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.