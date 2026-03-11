Premom’s Doctor-Formulated Sperm Fortify Wins 2026 Best New Product Award from BrandSpark and Newsweek

Darien, Illinois, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated health platform Premom® proudly announces that its Sperm Fortify supplement has been awarded the 2026 Best New Product Award in the Men’s Fertility category. Part of the 18th annual Best New Product Awards (BNPA), voted by over 10,000 consumers in a national survey. This marks the second consecutive year Premom has been recognized by BrandSpark and Newsweek for excellence in nutritional innovation.

Addressing the Silent Half of Fertility

While the focus of conception often rests on women, research highlights a shifting reality. Studies show that male factor infertility contributes to approximately 50% of all cases where couples struggle to conceive [1]. Furthermore, research published in Human Reproduction Update indicates that sperm counts globally have declined significantly over the last several decades, frequently linked to environmental factors and nutritional gaps [2].

Sperm Fortify was exclusively formulated by Dr. Patti Haebe, N.D, a licensed Naturopathic Doctor and Premom’s Senior Medical Advisor. With over 9 years of clinical experience specializing in functional pre-conception care and hormone optimization, Dr. Haebe designed this formula with one clear goal: to create high-quality nutritional support specifically for men during the conception journey.

Reproductive wellness is a shared journey, yet men often have fewer targeted options designed with their needs in mind. Sperm Fortify was created to provide a simple, intentional way for men to support their reproductive health alongside their partner’s prenatal care and cycle tracking efforts.*

“Men are an essential part of the fertility picture,” said Dr. Haebe. “We developed Sperm Fortify to acknowledge their role and provide a thoughtfully designed formula that supports male reproductive wellness.”

Targeting Oxidative Stress — A Key Factor in Sperm DNA Damage

Sperm Fortify was developed to help address oxidative stress, a well-documented contributor to sperm DNA fragmentation and impaired sperm function. Scientific literature identifies oxidative stress as a factor in 30% to 80% of male infertility cases, affecting sperm DNA integrity and motility [3]. By supporting the body’s antioxidant defenses, Sperm Fortify is designed to help protect sperm at the cellular level.*

A Transparent Formula — No Proprietary Blends

Sperm Fortify contains fully disclosed ingredient amounts with no proprietary blends. Each nutrient was carefully selected in evidence-based dosages to support overall male reproductive and cellular health.

The two-capsule daily formula includes:

• Acetyl-L-Carnitine (500 mg) — Supports cellular energy production, which is important for sperm cells.*

• Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinol) (150 mg) — An antioxidant that supports mitochondrial energy production and helps protect cells from oxidative stress.*

• KSM-66® Ashwagandha (300 mg) — A standardized root extract that supports male reproductive health and healthy testosterone levels already within the normal range.*

• Zinc (25 mg as Albion® Zinc Bisglycinate Chelate) — Contributes to normal reproductive function and supports the maintenance of normal testosterone levels.*

• Selenium (100 mcg) — An essential trace mineral that functions as an antioxidant and supports cellular health.*

• Folate (400 mcg DFE as MAGNAFOLATE® Calcium L-5-Methyltetrahydrofolate) — A methylated form of folate that supports DNA synthesis and cellular health.*

• Vitamin C (100 mg) & Vitamin E (30 mg as natural d-alpha tocopheryl succinate) — Antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress.*

• Vitamin A (900 mcg RAE as natural beta carotene) — Supports overall cellular health.*

Quality and Trust

Manufactured in the USA in an NSF-certified facility, Sperm Fortify is third-party tested for quality, purity and potency. By streamlining the regimen into just two capsules per day, Premom has made it easier for men to take an active role in the reproductive process. Sperm Fortify is available for purchase now at Premom.com and Amazon. For more information on Premom’s fertility tracking tools and supplements, visit premom.com .

About Premom

Premom empowers millions of users worldwide through its Ovulation Tracker app, supporting individuals and couples throughout their reproductive journey with data-driven insights and personalized tools. What began as a fertility tracking app has grown into a comprehensive reproductive health ecosystem, now complemented by a growing lineup of connected devices and nutritional products.

Premom’s expanding portfolio includes innovative at-home testing solutions and thoughtfully formulated supplements developed by leading experts, manufactured in the USA with globally sourced ingredients, and third-party tested in ISO 17025 accredited laboratories. Together, Premom’s technology and products are designed to provide smarter, more informed reproductive care — all available at Premom.com and Amazon.

About Easy Healthcare Corporation

Easy Healthcare Corporation is a leading digital health company dedicated to making health management simple, accessible, and effective. Through its trusted Easy@Home brand, the company offers a wide range of at-home diagnostic products, including ovulation and pregnancy tests, which are seamlessly integrated with its flagship app, Premom Ovulation Tracker. Together, Easy Healthcare’s hardware and software solutions empower millions of users worldwide with data-driven insights for fertility tracking, cycle prediction, and reproductive wellness. With a commitment to innovation and user-centric design, Easy Healthcare continues to redefine the landscape of personal health management.

About the Best New Product Awards

Now in its 18th year, the Best New Product Awards are America’s leading consumer-voted awards for product excellence. Conducted by BrandSpark International in partnership with Newsweek, the awards recognize products that deliver superior innovation, quality, and value as chosen by real shoppers.

References & Research:

Male Factor Contribution: Research indicates that the male factor is a primary or contributing cause in approximately 50% of infertility cases globally. (Source: StatPearls/NCBI 2025). Sperm Count Trends: A landmark meta-analysis shows a 50-60% decline in sperm concentration among men worldwide over the past 45 years. (Source: Levine, H., et al. Human Reproduction Update). Oxidative Stress: Scientific literature identifies oxidative stress as a factor in 30% to 80% of male infertility cases, affecting sperm DNA integrity and motility. (Source: Agarwal A, et al. Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology).

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.





Trademarks:

MAGNAFOLATE® is a registered trademark of Lianyungang Jinkang Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

Attachments