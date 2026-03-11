Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public School Serving Students Across Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WY, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA), a K12-powered tuition-free virtual public school serving students in grades K-12 across Wyoming.

WYVA is a full-time online public school serving Wyoming students, taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Wyoming academic standards. The school is powered by K12, a national leader in online education and provides:

Wyoming-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career prep pathways that allow middle and high school students to explore careers, prepare for the workforce and earn industry-recognized certifications in fields such as arts, entertainment & design; digital technology; health & human services and public service & safety

Advanced coursework, honors, AP® and dual enrollment options

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes

Social and career clubs, school activities and in-person engagement opportunities statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

WYVA – https://wyva.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Wyoming? Wyoming Virtual Academy is a tuition-free virtual public school serving students across Wyoming.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by Wyoming-certified teachers. Online school students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework and regular teacher support.



Do online public schools offer career pathways or career training? Yes. Many K12-powered online public schools offer career and technical education (CTE) pathways, career exploration opportunities, industry certifications and apprenticeships. Career pathway availability varies by school and, in Wyoming, includes arts, entertainment & design; digital technology; health & human services and public service & safety.



Are online public schools accredited? Wyoming Virtual Academy is a public school authorized in Wyoming. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a high school diploma recognized by the state of Wyoming.



Do parents have to teach their child in online public school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home while teachers deliver lessons, assign work and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online public school? Students can participate in clubs, school activities and in-person events throughout the year. Students can also join the K12 Zone, a virtual school campus where they can meet friends, play games, join competitions, explore career fairs and attend school assemblies.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Wyoming? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Wyoming Virtual Academy is now open. Families interested in online public school in Wyoming can apply at the school's website listed above.



About Wyoming Virtual Academy

Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA) is a full-time, tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 throughout Wyoming. As a program of Niobrara County School District #1, WYVA combines a proven online curriculum with state-certified teachers to offer a personalized, high-quality education. This flexible and innovative approach is powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, and the nation’s leading provider of online education for 25 years. Learn more at https://wyva.k12.com/.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.