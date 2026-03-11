Greece Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2026: Detailed Coverage of 12 Major Operators/Investors, 16 Existing Data Centers, and 7 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Greece hosts around 16 existing data centers with around 7000+ rack capacity. Athens is home to all the upcoming data centers in Greece, with more than 300 MW of total IT power capacity.
Market confidence remains strong, with continued expansion from major players signaling long-term growth Digital Realty and Italia Telecom Sparkle are currently the largest data center operators in the Greek market, with a combined total of over 130,000+ sq. ft of white/raised floor space.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
This database (Excel) product covers Greece's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 16 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Athens, Crete, Heraklion, Thessaloniki, Volos
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (16 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (7 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Greece Data Center Market Database
- Apto & Dromeus Capital
- CloudRock
- Data4 Group
- Digital Realty
- Edgenex
- Friktoria
- Hostmein IKE
- Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO)
- Italia Telecom Sparkle
- Lancom
- Serverfarm
- Synapsecom Telecoms
