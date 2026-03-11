IperMoney Challenges Fintech Giants: Seed Round Completed to Innovate International Payments

MILAN, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IperMoney, an innovative digital banking platform built for businesses, officially announces the successful closing of its seed investment round. The funding will strengthen the fintech’s position in the European market and accelerate its expansion on a global scale, speeding up the product roadmap ahead of the company’s next milestone: the Series A round.

The round included the strategic participation of 3M Stp, a leading corporate and accounting advisory firm with deep expertise in Italy–China business relations. This partnership is more than capital: it is a key growth driver for global accounts. Thanks to 3M Stp’s strong ties to Asian markets, IperMoney is positioned as a preferred bridge for cross-border transactions.

Pioneering Near-Instant International Payments

IperMoney stands out in the European fintech landscape as one of the pioneers adopting stablecoin-based technology. This innovation enables near-instant international money transfers, overcoming many of the inefficiencies of traditional banking rails.

“Our goal is to give companies a tool that is not only powerful and highly innovative, but also significantly more cost-effective than competing solutions,” the company stated. “We have developed cutting-edge technology that allows us to deliver unique solutions in the market today—combining the efficiency of stablecoins with the highest level of regulatory compliance.”

Security, Compliance and Seamless Integration

Founded to simplify corporate financial management, IperMoney provides a complete ecosystem including:

Multi-IBAN business accounts and ultra-fast cross-border transfers

and ultra-fast Corporate cards with high spending limits and advanced expense management

with high spending limits and advanced expense management Full tax integration, including operational support for Italian e-invoicing, F24 payments and PagoPA



Security and trust are reinforced by IperMoney’s registration as an Electronic Money Agent with the National Bank of Belgium, and by compliance with the most rigorous international standards, including PCI DSS and CREST certifications.

Future Vision

IperMoney’s mission is to deliver a powerful, highly innovative platform capable of competing with the world’s leading players—supported by an efficient, competitive service model. The expected growth will further support IperMoney’s path toward its upcoming Series A funding round.

About IperMoney

IperMoney is a fintech company of First Digital Trade, specialized in business banking solutions. It provides digital business accounts and integrated payment systems, supporting European and non-European companies in their daily operations through advanced technology and an international vision.

Contacts & Resources